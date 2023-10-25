Manchester United breathed a collective sigh of relief after yesterday's Champions League result, the Red Devils finally getting their first win of Group A courtesy of a Harry Maguire header to overcome FC Copenhagen by a solitary goal in a 1-0 victory.

It ended up being a nervy and nail-biting finale at Old Trafford, especially when the Danish visitors were awarded a last-minute penalty kick.

Thankfully for Erik Ten Hag's men, Andre Onana's previous woes in goal for United didn't impact the former Ajax shot-stopper in this instance who confidently saved Jordan Larsson's spot-kick to silence his harshest critics and give the hosts a crucial three points.

Maguire and Onana might have managed to pull off a night of redemption by playing pivotal roles in the narrow victory at the Theatre of Dreams, but one Red Devils player continues to have a nightmarish spell in a United strip - Antony having 38 touches all night for Ten Hag's men but continuing to be largely ineffective for his side when it matters.

How did Antony perform against Copenhagen?

Antony could well have stepped up to the mark in this one and spearheaded his side to a comprehensive victory instead of settling for his side hanging on, in the end, to get over the line via Onana's heroics, but the Brazilian was somewhat anonymous in yesterday evening's clash.

From the 63 minutes he was on the Old Trafford turf - replaced by Alejandro Garnacho who is pushing for a spot in Ten Hag's starting eleven more regularly - Antony only registered one shot all evening, an off-target attempt too that didn't threaten the Copenhagen goalkeeper with the game still in the balance at 0-0.

The 23-year-old managed zero key passes from his hour or so on the pitch too, a passenger all evening when United needed their top talents to come into their own to easily fend off their Danish opponents and pick up a confidence-boosting win in Group A.

Compare that to Garnacho's contributions when he was substituted on for the underperforming dud, and Antony will be sweating about his immediate first-team future - the highly regarded Argentine winger hitting his only shot of the evening on target, saved brilliantly by Kamil Grabara in the visitors' net to the dismay of the 19-year-old.

It even led to Samuel Luckhurst, chief Man United writer for the Manchester Evening News, calling the £200k-per-week winger's individual game out.

He noted that it was "mystifying" that the Brazilian had even started this contest and he should be dropped for the Red Devils' next encounter in the Manchester Derby this coming Sunday, leaving Ten Hag with a selection dilemma.

The Dutch head coach could also look to ditch his Moroccan defensive midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, for this crunch match against their arch-rivals and neighbours, with the on-loan maestro also poor alongside Antony.

How did Amrabat perform against Copenhagen?

Substituted off the pitch at half-time - Antony at least survived longer before being hauled off - the 27-year-old Fiorentina midfielder had a torrid 45 minutes.

Registering an impressive 7.40 Sofascore rating from his four Premier League games to date in a Man United shirt, he didn't play to those same standards against Copenhagen - leaving the pitch with a 6.7 rating overall.

Much like Antony, he was a bystander to the action and didn't take the game by the scruff of the neck whatsoever - bailed out by a late Maguire header saving the contest.

Having lost possession five times, the Moroccan - who 'moved the ball around slowly and sloppily' according to GOAL's Richard Martin - failed to provide a brick wall-like cover to the defenders behind him.

Ten Hag therefore could freshen up his starting lineup when Man City make the short visit to Old Trafford for the contested Derby match this weekend, with both Antony and Amrabat underserving of another inclusion from the off.