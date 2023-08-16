Highlights Mason Mount was poor on Man United debut and could benefit from a new signing to help him.

That could be forthcoming in the shape of a £26m talent who lit up the World Cup.

The player's performances have been so good that it's led to him being branded a midfield 'monster'.

Manchester United limped over the line in their 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

Three points were important but now the club could step up their pursuit of new players in the transfer market who could improve performances.

Will Man United sign a midfielder?

According to Italian news outlet La Repubblica, Manchester United remain keen on securing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's signature this summer.

As per the report, the Red Devils are working on outgoings to facilitate their move for the midfielder as they need to bolster funds before they dip back into the market over the remaining weeks.

It is further noted that the Serie A club would be satisfied with an approach worth €30m (£26m), which shouldn't be too difficult for Man United to meet.

Why do teams want to sign Sofyan Amrabat?

Erik ten Hag got his first opportunity to gain a better perspective of what needs to improve and where new additions are desperately needed during their first competitive outing in the Premier League on Monday evening, and there were certainly many concerns to address for the Dutch coach.

None more so than the midfield - who were branded as "non-existent" by former Man United star and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville - who struggled to contain Wolves' pressing and attacking threat throughout the performance in front of the home support.

Whilst new club captain Bruno Fernandes lost possession of the ball a whopping 20 times and Casemiro found himself being dragged all over the pitch to cover his teammates in other positions, Mason Mount failed to impress on his debut in the famous Red shirt.

Over his 68-minute display, the former Chelsea whiz lost out in five duels, made no tackles, no key passes, no dribble attempts and was dribbled past twice, before being hooked by Ten Hag and replaced with Christian Eriksen.

As a result, the signing of Amrabat could be exactly what the Man United boss needs to improve ball retention and control in the middle third, to allow Casemiro to do the job he was signed for and unlock Mount's creativity.

It is no secret that the Serie A gem has become one of the hottest prospects over the last 12 months after putting on a number of incredible performances in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was a huge contributor in Morocco's record-breaking campaign, attracting the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world including the Red Devils' biggest rivals Liverpool.

Last season, the talented midfielder - once hailed "extremely impressive" by journalist Josh Bunting - ranked in the top 10% of his positional peers in the Serie A for pass completion, progressive passes, passes into the final third and successful take-ons, demonstrating his outstanding strengths in progressing the ball, as per FBref.

Amrabat's strong passing range and incredible accuracy in the deep-lying role will not only create a more fluid transition for Man United when building attacking opportunities, but will provide Mount with more chances to receive the ball and create goal scoring moments more often.

With that being said, Ten Hag should waste no time in securing the services of the "monster" that is Amrabat - as dubbed by WhoScored's Ben McAleer - as he could be an incredible asset to his potential teammates and the missing piece needed to improve performances over the campaign ahead.