Manchester United are set to submit an offer for Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the coming days, and reports have revealed the club’s chances of bringing him to the Premier League.

How old is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat is 26 years of age so is very much in the prime years of his career, and with his contract expiring in less than a year meaning that the ongoing window will be Vincenzo Italiano’s final opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing his prized asset for free, he’s been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has reported that the Red Devils have already held talks over a deal for the Morocco international and that personal terms are not expected to be a problem, which seems to be the case with the player having turned down offers from West Ham and Saudi Arabia to force a switch to M16.

With Fred having now completed a permanent exit to Fenerbahce and Donny Van De Beek also looking like he’ll be on his way out before September 1st, Erik ten Hag should create more space for new central reinforcements, and if the following update is to be believed, the Serie A star is a candidate being targeted by the boss in the top-flight.

Are Man United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Man United could table a “proposal” for Amrabat “after” August 15th (Tuesday). Fiorentina’s talisman is “courted” by Ten Hag, and a different outlet, Corriere Fiorentino, claim that the club are still the “main contenders” to secure his signature, with a bid of €27m (£23m) likely to be “enough” to seal a deal.

When recently asked during a public interview whether or not he’d be moving onto new pastures this summer, the player said: “I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina. I don’t know, I could remain.”

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Man United will know that Amrabat isn’t that strong in the attacking aspect of his game having provided just one assist across all competitions last season, but having been dubbed a “monster” in defensive midfield by reporter Carlo Garganese, he could be an excellent recruit for Ten Hag.

The Huizen native last season recorded an 89.8% pass success rate which would make him the third-highest in comparison to what the manager’s current squad achieved, displaying his calmness and composure on the ball, alongside averaging 1.3 tackles per top-flight game, showing his desire to get stuck in and win back possession for his team.

Amrabat, who has the versatility to operate in an outstanding eight different positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the centre and even three roles in the defence, also shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Luke Shaw, Dean Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellistri, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give them a small advantage in their pursuit during the final weeks of the window.