Manchester United could indeed sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer - but only if they dispose of Fred or Donny van de Beek first, as reported by Fabrizio Romano for The Guardian.

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

With the Red Devils looking to kick on and keep fighting at the top end of the Premier League next season, more business is being done in the transfer market to ensure they have a squad capable of fighting on all fronts. Having secured Champions League football next term and with plenty of cups to be won, the side will need to make sure they have enough depth and ability to bring home some silverware.

The current transfer priority for United appears to be in attack, with Rasmus Hojlund the big name linked with a switch to Old Trafford. With the English outfit wanting to add goals to their ranks, it appears they have turned their attention to the Atalanta youngster and are determined to bring him in this summer. A recent report states that they plan to move swiftly for the youngster after wrapping up a deal for Andre Onana in goal, and will launch a fresh bid to try and secure him amongst competition for his signature this summer.

Are Man United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

Another name that has been regularly mentioned in regards to a United move has been Sofyan Amrabat. The Fiorentina midfielder has been on the club's transfer radar for most of the summer it seems and a recent report suggests that a deal could happen. That's because he is no longer in the plans of the Serie A club it seems - and if that is the case, they could be prepared to listen to offers for the 26-year-old this window.

Now, according to a new report from Fabrizio Romano, writing in The Guardian, Amrabat is certainly on the wanted list of the Red Devils this summer - but there is a caveat to a deal happening. That is because the journalist states that he is "under consideration" by the Premier League outfit but that a deal may only happen if Fred or Donny van de Beek can be offloaded. It adds that building on their midfield is not high up on the list for the club and it means that only if a gap opens up in the centre of the field could a deal happen for the Moroccan.

Amrabat really stood out on the international stage for his country Morocco in the World Cup last year. His performances in helping lead the side to fourth place in the tournament - their best ever finish - led to high praise from those who did manage to see him in action.

Former professional and now pundit Joe Cole lavished it on the midfielder, stating that he was "outstanding" and one of the best holding midfielders he'd seen at that tournament after they defeated Spain.

It shows that the 26-year-old can indeed cut it on the biggest stage - and adding him to the Man United squad would therefore boost the middle of the field for the Red Devils. If they sign him then, it could be a shrewd piece of transfer business.