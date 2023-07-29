Manchester United have held a strong interest in Sofyan Amrabat this summer, and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player in the final weeks of the transfer window.

What's the latest on Man United's interest in Sofyan Amrabat?

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are confident they will be able to complete the signing of the Fiorentina midfielder.

As per the report, Erik ten Hag is demanding that new players are brought in as soon as possible to give them ample opportunity to bed into the squad at Old Trafford and Amrabat is a player the manager is eager to sign alongside Atalanta striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

Will Man United sign Sofyan Amrabat?

Despite confirming the arrival of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, it is clear Ten Hag is nowhere near finished on adding depth and quality into his squad ahead of next season.

In midfield, it is gearing up to be a transformative summer for the Red Devils with reports that Fred is close to making a move to Galatasaray, whilst Scott McTominay is also attracting interest and Marcel Sabitzer has left upon the expiration of his loan deal.

Kobbie Mainoo looked to be the next big thing at Old Trafford in the centre of the pitch for next season, with Ten Hag full of praise for the youngster following a pre-season friendly with Arsenal in New Jersey:

"Manchester United are famous for always bringing young players through and he can be one, but we have to see. We have confidence, he's playing with confidence and I really liked his performance."

However, a frustrating setback has now stumped Mainoo's further opportunities to prove his worth to the Man United boss over the remainder of pre-season, with an ankle injury sustained against Real Madrid - a game which the 18-year-old had started - set to see the exciting prospect sit out first half of the upcoming campaign.

As a result, the signing of Amrabat - who has a reported £30m price tag - could not come at a better time for the Manchester giants, as the Fiorentina star could not only make up for Mainoo's absence, but provide an ample successor for both Fred and McTominay in the deep-lying midfield role.

The Moroccan talent has been attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs including bitter rivals Liverpool due to his outstanding performances in Italy and on the international stage with Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, where he was something of a "colossus" in his side's achievement of becoming the first African team ever to qualify for the tournament's semi-final stage, as per pundit Stuart Pearce.

In Serie A, Amrabat - once hailed "extraordinary" by Luis Enrique - has outperformed many of his positional peers in a number of attributes ranking in the top 11% for pass completion, progressive passes, passes into the final third, successful take-ons, carries and touches over last season, as per FBref.

With that being said, it would be a great piece of business completed if Man United can secure Amrabat ahead of next season and would make it much easier for the club to sanction exits for Fred and McTominay over the remainder of the window, while also covering for the loss of young Mainoo.