Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the situation of Sofyan Amrabat this summer and they may have been handed a welcome boost, with Corriere dello Sport, via The People's Person, reporting his time at Fiorentina may be over.

How many games has Sofyan Amrabat played for Fiorentina?

Having been with Fiorentina for three seasons, the midfielder has managed to play in 83 league games for the club so far. Whilst that has only amounted to one goal and one assist in Serie A, his game is not all about goal contributions. Instead, the 26-year-old impresses in other areas.

His 158 passes into the final third in 2022/23 indicates a player who loves to get the ball forward and can pick out his teammates with exceptional vision. It's even more impressive when you consider this stat ranked him as the eighth best in this area in the entire division. He also managed 176 progressive passes - putting him ninth in the league standings for that too.

It was his time with Hellas Verona that really put him on the map. Having joined the Italian outfit on loan, he shone in Serie A and it ultimately led to La Viola buying him on a permanent basis. With his former side, he helped them to a very surprising ninth place in the standings that year and his individual performances didn't go unnoticed either. His 75 successful take-ons - very good for a midfielder - put him fourth in the entire league in that area. He also had the ninth best progressive carrying distance that campaign.

Are Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

With the player continue to wow with his ability to drive the ball forward and start attacks from the centre of the field, there is now interest in his services from afar. Premier League side Man United have long been keeping tabs on Amrabat and have been weighing up a move as they look to improve their midfield ranks.

Now, they may have the opportunity to sign him. That's because, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, via The People's Person, the 26-year-old may be shown the door by Fiorentina. It states that he is no longer seen as a part of the "project" with the Serie A outfit and that there is no chance that the "bond" between himself and the Italian side will be fixed.

It means that he is now unwelcome as part of the plans next season and if a good offer comes in, he will be sold on. It adds that Man United remain very keen to snap him up and that they are also the frontrunners to land his signature. It's all promising news then for the Red Devils.

He's received a lot of praise over the last year, with Amrabat especially impressing during his stint with Morocco at the World Cup. The African side were unfancied but went all the way to the semi-finals of the tournament - and the midfielder was one of their stand out players.

Luis Enrqiue certainly thought so - the Spain manager stated that the 26-year-old was "extraordinary" after his side were dumped out by them. It shows how good the player has been on the big stafe then - and if United want to boost their midfield options, adding the Fiorentina man could be a real way to do it.