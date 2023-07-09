Manchester United have already bolstered their midfield presence with the signing of Mason Mount and now a fresh update has emerged on the club's pursuit of another target for the centre of the pitch.

Who are Man United looking to buy?

According to Football Transfers, Erik ten Hag has made Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat his main target for Man United's midfield rebuild this summer.

As per the report, the Red Devils are set to action a move for the Serie A star once they have completed deals for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, with the Man United boss keen on Amrabat to fit into a double pivot system next season and it is claimed that he could sign him for a fee of around just £20m.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

There are many areas of the squad that Ten Hag is looking to add quality and depth into ahead of the new campaign starting next month and right now, it's safe to say that the priority is hugely focused on completing a deal for a goalkeeper.

David De Gea confirmed his departure from Old Trafford yesterday after being embroiled in back-and-forth negotiations with the club about a new contract, however, that ship has now sailed and snapping up the services of Onana is looking the most likely outcome.

In terms of outgoings, there is a lot of speculation surrounding the futures of Fred and Scott McTominay with the latter attracting interest from Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion according to reports this week.

As a result, the signing of Amrabat could be a great opportunity for the former Ajax manager to seal an upgrade on McTominay.

When comparing the Moroccan titan's output last season to McTominay last season, Amrabat comfortably outperformed his positional competitor in several key midfield attributes.

Indeed, he had a more successful pass completion (88.8% v 82.2%), posted more shot-creating actions per 90 (1.98 v 1.78), registered a higher number of successful take-ons (70.6% v 50%), progressive passes (176 v 33) and finally from a defensive midfielder, more all-important ball recoveries (157 v 78), despite playing only four more league games.

The 26-year-old - who was dubbed a "monster" by broadcaster Carlo Garganese - clearly demonstrates far more ability in winning back the ball and playing killer passes to the attacking third than the Man United dud, so it would make perfect sense for Amrabat to accompany Casemiro in the deep-lying roles of midfield next season.

In fact, according to WhoScored, no Man United midfielder had a better pass completion rate than the Fiorentina dynamo last season or delivered more long balls, whilst only Casemiro averaged more passes per 90, which is a testament to the quality that Amrabat can bring to Man United next season.

With that being said, if Man United can complete a deal for Amrabat it could significantly improve the midfield presence at Old Trafford next season and would add great quality in their pursuit of competing for more trophies and dominating English football once again.