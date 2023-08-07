Highlights

Manchester United stand a 'very realistic chance' of being able to bring in Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Sofyan Amrabat moving to Manchester United?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on the state of play surrounding Amrabat's prospective move to Manchester United on Twitter X, stating: "Sofyan Amrabat, not called up for next Fiorentina game. Manchester United, expected to open formal talks for Amrabat soon as Fred and Donny Van de Beek are close to leaving the club. Amrabat wants Manchester United, this has never changed."

According to La Repubblica (print edition) via Man Utd News, Fiorentina are demanding a fee of €30 million for Amrabat; however, they would be willing to sanction his exit for €25 million with add-ons built into the structure of a potential deal.

Fred and Donny van de Beek look likely to leave Manchester United this window according to Italian journalist Romano, which could in theory clear the way for Amrabat to join Erik Ten Hag's project at Old Trafford.

Last season, £31k-a-week earner Amrabat, who has been hailed as a "monster", made 49 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina, notching a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo sustained an injury in pre-season, highlighting the need for Manchester United to enter the market to bolster the engine room between now and the end of the window, as per Telegraph Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Manchester United will be 'optimistic' that they can seal a deal for Fiorentina enforcer Amrabat.

Jacobs stated: “Amrabat has had plenty of options throughout the window. There is a desire from Saudi Arabia, as there is with lots of players available in the market, but it's not his preference.

“And obviously, we've heard of interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid throughout the transfer window in the player. But at this stage, nothing is decided.

“But what's clear is if Manchester United move, they stand a very realistic chance because the player has certainly had his head turned by the interest to date.

“And now we have to wait and see what happens with Fred and Donny van de Beek and then see whether from there Manchester United choose to move.

“If they do, they will be optimistic that they can strike a deal with Fiorentina and the player.”

What other business could occur at Manchester United this window?

According to The Independent, Manchester United are in the process of performing a minor clearout as Ten Hag looks to trim his squad and raise funds for reinforcements.

Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Eric Bailly, Van de Beek and Fred have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford this window and could leave if the right offer comes along.

Anthony Martial could also be set for a shock move to West Ham United and he has been placed on a shortlist of potential targets at the London Stadium, according to Caught Offside.

Transfer guru Romano has provided some information that suggests that Manchester United are in the market for another central defender, stating on Twitter X: "Manchester United had contacts to be informed on the conditions of Jean Clair Todibo deal. No bid or talks at this stage as the option could only be activated if Harry Maguire leaves. Juventus already left the race for Todibo last week."