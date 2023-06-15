Manchester United have reportedly identified a potential replacement for long-serving goalkeeper, David De Gea, following an update regarding the club's apparent interest in Yann Sommer.

What's the latest on Sommer to Man United?

According to journalist Alex Crook - in his transfer notebook for talkSPORT - the Red Devils are said to have revived their interest in the Bayern Munich man, with the 34-year-old having reportedly been on Erik ten Hag's 'radar' last summer.

The report suggests that the former Borussia Monchengladbach ace - who only made the move to the Allianz Arena in January - would represent a cheaper alternative to the likes of Andre Onana and Jordan Pickford in the search for a new number one.

As the piece also notes, the aforementioned De Gea has verbally agreed a new contract extension with the Old Trafford outfit, although a formal deal has yet to materialise, amid claims that the Spaniard won't be the first-choice option next season even if he does stay in Manchester.

Would Sommer be a better signing than Pickford?

There has been much talk of late that Pickford could be on his way to the Theatre of Dreams, with the 29-year-old - who only recently signed a new deal at Everton - set to be available for a fee of around £30m this summer.

While the former Sunderland ace remains the undisputed regular for his country having now made 52 appearances for the Three Lions, there are lingering concerns over his consistency at club level, with pundit Chris Sutton stating that the Englishman simply "makes too many errors".

Ten Hag may then be wise to consider a figure such as Sommer to provide at least a strong, short-term solution in the sticks, with the £83k-per-week colossus having been hailed as the "best in the world" by former Gladbach teammate, Joe Scally.

That hefty praise had come following the 82-cap gem's astounding display against his current employers earlier in the campaign, as the 6 foot ace made 19 saves in the 1-1 draw between the two sides back in August - breaking a Bundesliga record in the process.

Having since gone on to replace the stricken Manuel Neuer at Bayern, the experienced ace has particularly impressed due to his ability to play out from the back, as he ranks in the top 4% for touches made among those in his position across Europe's top five leagues - with Pickford ranking in just the top 44% in that regard.

Sommer's innate composure on the ball is also showcased by the fact that he achieved a standout pass accuracy rate of 83% across his 29 Bundesliga appearances in 2022/23, with far better than the at times erratic Toffees asset, who averaged just 52% for that same metrics.

That superior record would suggest that the one-time Basel man - who was also described as "one of the best goalkeepers in Europe" by former boss Marco Rose in the past - could be a perfect alternative to Pickford in Ten Hag's quest to find a reliable number one this summer.