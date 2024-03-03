As Manchester United fight to remain in the race for Champions League football, one pundit has taken aim at the man who has failed to impress him.

Man United struggle for consistency

Man United's four-game win streak in the Premier League came grinding to a hault last weekend after the Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham.

That result leaves United sitting sixth, eleven points off fourth placed Aston Villa. Crashing out of Europe in embarrassing fashion this season, the Manchester outfit will be desperate to qualify again and improve on their performance next year. With big games coming up in United's quest for Europe, the onus is now on Erik ten Hag to get the best out of his players.

Man United upcoming Premier League fixtures Manchester City (A) Everton (H) Sheffield United (H) Brentford (A) Chelsea (A) Liverpool (H)

With the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as part owner set to bring about large scale change at Old Trafford, it is likely that a major shake-up is on the horizon this summer. In the wake of last week's loss, one pundit has highlighted a player who struggled recently and is failing to live up to his predecessors at the club.

Pundit slams "embarrassing" Man United star

Following the defeat at Old Trafford, former West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie told Football Inisder that United captain Bruno Fernandes "[does] not want to work for the club or play for the manager".

Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting in January 2020, has become a polarising figure at Old Trafford, alternating quality performances with immature outbursts. Since becoming captain in September 2022, the 29-year-old has been emblematic of United's struggles.

Wearing the armband against Fulham, Fernandes was the target of McAvennie's frustrations after the game with the pundit saying of him:

“The captain, Bruno Fernandes, he’s a bad example of a captain.

“He’s punching the ground and arguing with referees and everyone – it’s embarrassing for the captain of Man United to do that.

“You can’t imagine Roy Keane doing that, but what are you doing Fernandes?

The incident that McAvennie references saw Fernandes fire a shot towards goal before throwing himself to the ground when he realises it isn't going to hit the back of the net. Wheeling out the theatrics, the United captain attempts to a draw a foul before accepting that nobody is paying attention and gets back on his feet.

With the Old Trafford faithful rightfully scolding their captain for his actions, it raises questions as to whether Erik ten Hag will stand by him for the future. The arrival of Ratcliffe has brought about an opportunity for change at United and perhaps the new part owner will look to give someone else a chance to wear the armband.