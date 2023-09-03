Two minutes from time it looked as though Manchester United had sealed a smash-and-grab victory against Arsenal.

Alejandro Garnacho raced clear of the Gunners backline before expertly guiding the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

United fans were delirious but moments later it was ruled out for offside. That happened to be the turning point that inspired the north Londoners to victory. Two late, late goals in injury time helped seal a 3-1 win.

Declan Rice took the ball down at the back post from Bukayo Saka's corner, before smashing it home via a deflection.

The £105m signing wheeled away in celebration before Gabriel Jesus ramped the party up with another goal in the dying embers of the game on the counter attack.

For Erik ten Hag's side, it was a gut-wrenching result, one that echoed their clash at the Emirates last term when Eddie Nketiah was there at the death with a last-gasp winner.

Although that offside goal will have felt like a real turning point, Lisandro Martinez's substitution was also one. He went off on 67 minutes to be replaced by Harry Maguire and then with six minutes of normal time left, onto the field came Jonny Evans, only for his second debut in United colours to play out disastrously.

Why have Man United signed Jonny Evans?

The Northern Irishman played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2015, but returned this summer.

He trained with the club during pre-season in a bid to build his fitness up ahead of a move elsewhere.

Evans was recently relegated with Leicester City and left after his contract at the King Power expired.

Clearly impressed with his attitude and application in training, the 6 foot 2 centre-back received a new one-year deal with the club on transfer deadline day. Despite injuries at the back, they may well already be ruing that decision, though.

How did Jonny Evans play against Arsenal?

The statistics may not paint Evans in too bad a light after his cameo against the Gunners, however, his performance left plenty to be desired.

The 35-year-old looked completely out of his depth and as Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst put it, he "was all over the place" late on.

Jonny Evans vs Arsenal in numbers 19 minutes played 9 touches 75% pass success rate 0 interceptions 1 tackle

Stats via Sofascore.

Evans set the tone just moments after coming on. Jesus picked up the ball in the right channel and spun past the veteran defender as though he wasn't even there.

It turned into a nightmare cameo for the centre-back who was left sprawling on the floor for Rice's winner.

Saka's ball went deep towards the back post but Evans was all too lightweight as he was tossed aside by Gabriel. Such an event led to the Arsenal summer signing finding space to fire in the shot that coincidentally came off the defender and then beat Andre Onana at his near post.

It was unsurprising given his limited time on the pitch that the former West Brom man had fewer touches (nine) than the goalkeeper (56), but he was dribbled past once and failed to make a single interception.

It was damning of United that they even had to rely on Evans towards the end. We are just a matter of weeks into the season but injuries are wreaking havoc with the side. Should they have to start the Northern Ireland international at any stage this season, it will be a worry for many a supporter at Old Trafford on this evidence.

It feels harsh to single a player out after just 19 minutes of football but it was a display that was indicative of the inconsistencies plaguing the club. It's back to the drawing board for Ten Hag and co after the international break.