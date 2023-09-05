Suffering defeats against both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, losing Raphael Varane and Mason Mount to injury, and watching on as Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho had an incredibly public disagreement, it's fair to say that Manchester United have endured one of the worst starts to the Premier League season that they could have imagined.

Their poor start to the season has come as quite a surprise, too, given that they had a fairly successful summer of arrivals at Old Trafford. Such is the unpredictability of England's top flight, however, the Red Devils have been one of the most disappointing sides in the league.

Now, to add the cherry on top, reports suggest that the Glazer family - the owners of Manchester United - have made a crucial decision, regarding the sale of the club, leaving Gary Neville particularly bewildered.

What have the Glazers done now?

According to The Daily Mail, the Glazers have decided to take Manchester United off the market after failing to receive their desired £10billion price-tag for the Premier League club since putting them up for sale in November.

The owners will now reportedly put the club back on the market in 2025, when they hope financial and environmental factors will attract higher bidders.

Reacting to the news, Gary Neville has told Sky Sports this is just the owners' latest scheme to drum up more offers: "I just can't believe that the report is true.

"It's part of the game playing and the manipulating of stories that they have been doing for a long time. I don't see any way that they can keep hold of the club because they've got no money.

"Anyone that has a bit of knowledge of the financial situation at the club will know that it is desperate. They keep putting it down to FFP, they keep saying that they can't bring players on board and stuff like that.

"They have spent and invested money this summer but they have to bring money in and that will either be through a dilution, some sort of debt on the business - which no one can imagine because of the debt that is already on the business - or they sell. I think the most likely route is that they sell.

"They are trying to bump the price up which is the negotiating tactic of many. They don't panic, so they stand strong, they don't rush, they are knowledgeable business people and know that the more they prolong this process they might get an extra quid or two out of it.

"I can't believe the story to be true because they need money desperately into the club."

How much did Manchester United spend this summer?

With the Glazers still at the helm, United spent a total of €207m (£177m) in the summer transfer window, as per Transfemarkt, welcoming seven fresh faces.

Having splashed the cash once more, the pressure may start to build on Ten Hag to get results out of his United side once more. The Dutchman at least has the international break to attempt to fix any glaring problems in his system, and after that, the Red Devils must start getting results again.