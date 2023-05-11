With takeover talks ongoing over the sale of Manchester United, Sky Sports pundit Kieran Maguire has reacted to the latest rumours from Old Trafford in an interview with Football Insider.

What is the latest on Man United's potential takeover?

The Red Devils are on the market, with several parties interested in potentially buying the Premier League outfit. A sale has been on the cards for months now too, with current owners the Glazers allowing the team to go through three stages of a bidding process so far in order to see any further offers for the side.

The two frontrunners to takeover at United are currently Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani from Qatar. Both have made bids to be handed the reins at Old Trafford but, as of yet, neither has officially been confirmed as being accepted by the Glazers. However, recent reports suggest that it is the offer from the Qatar-based group that is the "preferred" offer.

If Al Thani was to buy the Red Devils, it would be a "full takeover" from the new owners. If Ratcliffe was to buy the Premier League outfit, he could leave the Glazers on the board, with this latest report stating he may buy only just over 50 per cent of the team. That is an option that is likely to "anger" Man United supporters according to Sky Sports pundit Kieran Maguire via Football Insider, who stated that it could "allow the Glazers to have an element of input".

He said: "If they’re [The Glazers] allowed a 20 per cent threshold, there’s no obligation from Sir Jim Ratcliffe to give them a seat on the board. But that could be part of the negotiation strategy by the Glazers to demand that they stay in the boardroom. However, having a voice on the board isn’t the same as controlling the board.

"Ultimately, that would be by Sir Jim’s team, but it would allow the Glazers to have an element of input. I have a suspicion that it would anger quite a few Manchester United fans."

Would either takeover option be better for Man United?

The Red Devils supporters have displayed their annoyance at current owners the Glazers on several occasions since their tenure began, with fans even angry at them taking over before any deal had been completed.

Their ire has only increased since, with protests regularly arranged at Old Trafford in order to show their unhappiness at the Americans. It would therefore be a better option for the businessmen to have no further involvement with the club when they do decide to sell up, as supporters have recently demanded a complete sale. Whilst Ratcliffe's ownership would take some power away from the Glazers, they could still have some involvement - and therefore the Qatar bid seems the better option for everyone involved at Old Trafford.