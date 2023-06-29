Manchester United will almost certainly be sold later this year as the Glazer family look to finally exit the club. Exactly who could buy them, however, isn't entirely clear. They're certainly in demand, though.

Here's everything we know about the current situation, from potential buyers to how it will affect United this summer. It's sure to be a bumpy ride.

What is the latest news on the Manchester United takeover?

The latest update on the takeover is that the Glazer family may have shifted in their thinking. The Mirror claimed on 20th June that they were now onboard with a full sale of United - something they were previously against.

That massively benefits Sheikh Jassim, who wants 100% of the club. In fact, the Financial Times recently claimed he threatened to walk away if the Glazers wouldn't agree to it. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, another potential buyer, instead wishes to buy 69% and keep the Glazers on as minority owners.

Why are the Glazers selling the club?

Because they can make an enormous profit, essentially. Malcolm Glazer only put up £272m to purchase United back in 2005, despite the club being worth over £800m, per The Guardian. He achieved that through a leveraged buyout, putting up the club's assets as collateral against a loan.

In effect, the club paid for its own buyout - they've been saddled with enormous debt ever since as the Glazers slowly paid off the rest of the purchase using United's money.

A recent report from Reuters suggests an upcoming sale could be for around £4.7bn - there's your reason for the sale.

Who is trying to buy Man Utd?

There are two potential buyers. The first, Sheikh Jassim, is from the powerful Qatari Royal Family. The second, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is the UK's richest man.

There are other options, of course. The Mirror claims that several US investment companies would like to take minority stakes in United, allowing the Glazers to retain control but with more spending power. The report says it's 'unlikely' that things would go down that road, however.

Who is Sheikh Jassim?

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is the son of Qatar's former Prime Minister. He was educated in the United Kingdom before returning to Qatar, where he currently acts as chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank. Sheikh Jassim was previously on the board of Credit Suisse - one of the world's biggest investment banks.

However, it's unclear what his actual net worth is, and it's thought that the majority of the money here comes from Qatar itself. Per the BBC, there are suggestions that Premier League clubs would want any purchase fully investigated under suspicions that the state will provide the funds. Those suspicions were only given strength when Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi - also chairman of Qatar Sports Investments - spoke with the Glazers in May.

As for Jassim himself, he's said to be a lifelong Manchester United fan. The controversy, though, is whether he's actually the one buying the club.

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is, per the Sunday Times, the second-richest figure in the UK. He has a net worth standing at just under £30bn and is the chairman/CEO of INEOS chemicals group - a company he founded in 1998.

From Greater Manchester, Ratcliffe is a lifelong United fan and has actually stepped into football before. He, through INEOS, owns OGC Nice in France, though he hasn't found much success with them. Ratcliffe also attempted to purchase Chelsea during the dramatic bidding war last year, but saw a £4.25bn bid rejected.

When will the takeover be completed?

Suggestions are that any takeover would happen late this year and after the start of the new season. Given the figures involved, it's not a deal that will be pushed through quickly.

This perhaps shouldn't be too much of a surprise - Newcastle United's takeover by PIF became a largely protracted process, with rumours flying around until it spectacularly collapsed in July 2020, before being suddenly approved in October 2021.

How does this affect Manchester United in the transfer window?

Unfortunately for fans, quite badly. The Glazers aren't going to sign off on major deals while they're attempting to sell the club - and the suggestions are that United must sell to buy in this window.

Per the Independent, Erik ten Hag isn't entirely sure of what's happening and is needing to draw up 'alternative' plans to find players. The manager is said to have 'little insight' into his own budget right now.