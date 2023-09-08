Highlights Manchester United's Jadon Sancho was dropped from the squad due to his performance in training, leading to a public spat with coach Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United's takeover situation is still active, despite reports of the Glazer family taking the club off the market.

No final decision has been made.

Manchester United have been involved in a takeover saga that has rumbled on since last November, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now delivered an intriguing new update on the situation at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils are in a strange position as the international break takes shape and have been in the headlines due to a public spat involving Jadon Sancho and Erik Ten Hag, as per The Daily Mail.

Dutch boss Ten Hag dropped Sancho for their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal and cited his level of performance in training as a justification for his non-involvement, prompting the England international to take to social media to brand the claims as 'completely untrue'. Earlier this year, Sancho took time away from the club due to fighting mental health difficulties and it has been revealed by the outlet that Manchester United were not cleared to go public with that personal situation.

In light of his fall-out with Ten Hag, Sancho was linked with a late move to the Saudi Pro League due to their transfer window being open for business at the time of the incident; however, their market activity period has now come to a close and he will remain at Old Trafford, as per Sky Sports.

New signing Sofyan Amrabat has sparked concern regarding his fitness after pulling out of Morocco's squad for fixtures against Liberia and Burkino Faso during the international break, as per The Manchester Evening News.

It is unclear how serious Amrabat's injury is at present; however, he looks to have joined Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo on the list of possible concerns for now.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Manchester United's takeover situation?

As per The Times, recent claims from some sources have intimated that the Glazer family are set to take Manchester United off the market, leading to the Red Devils' market value plummeting by more than £500million in recent days.

Nevertheless, no such information has been put to potential bidders to state that the club is now off the table following contact between all concerned parties last week.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has elaborated on false claims that Manchester United have been taken off the market and is 'adamant' that sources close to the process are still quite positive about things in the long-term.

Jacobs stated: “First of all, the reality is that the Glazers are slow decision-makers. Second of all, they may not collectively know yet as a six what they want to do. Thirdly, they may be determined sellers, but only at the right price. If they can't get to that price, they have to manufacture a competitive tension to try and do that. And if they still can't succeed, they must move in another direction. This is why I think that there are lots of media reports that conflict with each other. There's lots of speculation. There's lots of reaction on the stock market. But again, those close to the sale still are adamant that the process is active and that no final decision or winner is yet determined.”

What now for Manchester United?

Manchester United could look to offload Donny van de Beek to one of either Fenerbache or Galatasaray as the out-of-favour Netherlands international continues to form a spare part at Old Trafford, as per ESPN.

Nevertheless, they face a 'race against time' as the Turkish transfer window will slam shut on September 15th, allowing a further week to sanction his exit.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has played down the chances of Manchester United making a swoop for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January after his failed move to Bayern Munich late in the summer window.

Upon their return from the international break, Manchester United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday September 16th.