According to reports, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is yet to hear back from the Glazer family after placing his bid to buy Manchester United.

What's the latest Man United takeover news?

It's a story that has been rumbling on and on and on for months now and yet there still seems to be no definitive answer as to if and when the club will be sold, let alone who it will be sold to.

As things stand – and have stood for some time now – there are two main candidates to buy the club from the Glazers.

Both Ineos Group, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Sheikh Jassim publically confirmed initial offers in February and have been working on deals ever since, with multiple bids being put on the table.

As per the Manchester Evening News, both parties made offers upwards of £5bn back in May but there doesn't appear to have been much movement since then.

Indeed, the report notes that, according to a source, there is a "real concern" the Glazers may not sell United. Sheikh Jassim's "premium" offer remains on the table and a source close to his camp said "the next steps are up to the sellers and all we can do is wait" – but as of yet, they've had no response.

After all this time, having yet to hear back from the Glazer family, it's easy to understand why Chief Manchester United writer Samuel Luckhurst added in the article: "figures involved in a possible takeover of United are becoming weary with the process".

Do the Glazers want to sell Man United?

One potential issue slowing things down is the fact that Joel and Avram may not actually be that keen to completely sell the club – despite their apparent unpopularity at Old Trafford.

Their siblings four Bryan, Edward, Darcie and Kevin seem more open to the idea but, according to a report back in February, the other two were "exploring the possibility of buying out their four siblings on the club board."

This is potentially why Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe may have the upper hand with his offer as

he is proposing to buy a majority stake in United which would leave Joel and Avram Glazer still involved, while Sheikh Jassim wants to buy the club outright (via Sky Sports).

Understandably, the slow nature of this whole saga has led to strong criticism in the media with Man United legend Gary Nevile slamming the Glazers earlier this summer when he learnt the takeover would not be completed in time for the start of the current Premier League season.

“Embarrassing,” he said on BBC radio (via Evening Standard). “But it’s what they have done, drag everything out, it's always in their best interests.

“Fans not being updated by owners on the ownership sale is not good enough, but fitting with how they have operated for 20 years now.”

Sadly now into August, there seems to be no end in sight as this saga continues to drag on and if Sheikh Jassim doesn't hear back from the Glazers soon, you'd have to imagine he will run out of patience and move on.