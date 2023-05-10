Man United's pursuit of Kim Min-jae could take a hit unless the club complete a takeover soon, according to the Italian media via Sport Witness.

What is the latest on Kim Min-jae to Man United?

The Red Devils have been in the midst of takeover talks for months now, with both billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar-based Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani keen to try and complete a deal to own to the Premier League club.

After years of fan protest, current owners the Glazers are now prepared to sell on the Old Trafford side and are open to bids for them. Currently, the offer that most appeals to the American businessmen appears to be Al Thani's, who is prepared to splash out over £4.8 billion in order to complete a "full takeover" of United.

However, there is no official deal in place yet so the takeover is still yet to be completed, and that is now having some effect on potential transfers for Erik Ten Hag's team. According to the Italian media via Sport Witness, a bid for Kim Min-jae is now being hindered by the uncertainty over the Red Devils' ownership.

The report states that whilst United are prepared to splash up to 60 million Euros (£52m) to bring him to the Premier League, they are "limited" in their ability to start signing fresh players until they complete any takeover deal. It means that whether Ten Hag can add the Napoli man - and potentially any other signings - could depend on the Glazers and their sale of United.

Would Kim Min-jae be a good signing for Man United?

The defender has been excellent during his first season in Italy, with the player being awarded a rating of 7.10 on WhoScored for his showings in Serie A. It means that he currently ranks as one of the top five best players at the club this campaign.

The 26-year-old has not taken long to adapt at all, with Kim managing 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game on average. It once more puts him within the top five in the Napoli squad in those areas this season and showcases just how solid at the back he can be, even in such a competitive division.

Even former professionals are now heaping the praise on the player, with Danny Murphy calling the centre-back "sensational" after his performances for his new club.

His showings suggest that he would have no problem making the move over to England now too and it means that United could have themselves a potential brick wall at the back if they were to sign Kim.