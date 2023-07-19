With Manchester United's takeover process dragging on yet longer this summer, there is a feeling amongst fans, such as United Stand host Mark Goldbridge, that the opportunity to sell the club has "passed."

What's the latest on Manchester United's takeover?

It has been a good start to the summer for Red Devils fans so far, at least in the sense of transfers. The club completed the protracted transfer of Mason Mount earlier this month and now looks set to complete the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

That said, there has been a huge cloud hanging over everything Manchester United the last few months, and that's the takeover process.

It has been almost eight months since the Glazers first announced that they were 'seeking strategic alternatives for the club, eight months that have seen three separate rounds of bidding for the club and narrowed the field of prospective buyers down to a handful of groups.

The two bids considered the most likely to succeed are the Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group.

The latest news on the progress of the deal has come from business and finance publication Bloomberg, who have reported:

"The US-based Glazer family, which has owned Manchester United since 2005, is expected to decide on a sale imminently or opt to hang on to the club."

While technically still an update, the ambiguity and general lack of information in that update have left some fans feeling deflated and worried that a deal might now not go through, which is precisely how United Stand host Mark Goldbridge feels.

He gave his opinion on the developments on his YouTube channel, saying:

"I genuinely don't think we're going to get a sale update while we're on tour in America. I just don't. I just don't think we're going to get a sale update while we're on tour. But then again, it's hard to predict when we will get a sale now.

"I gotta be honest, I don't, I almost feel like we've passed the sale opportunity. I don't see where we announce a sale now, I just don't.

"It feels, I can barely remember the last time United were sold, but it felt like if we were gonna get sold, it was gonna happen somewhere between March and June, and now we're into July and people are going on tour and we're signing players, it just feels like we've already started this season and it doesn't fell like we are gonna have a sale."

How much are the Glazers asking for?

Unsurprisingly, the biggest stumbling block for the deal so far has been the enormous price tag that the American family have placed on the Red Devils, thought to be in the region of £6 billion.

That astronomical price is almost £2 billion more than what Todd Boehly's consortium paid for Chelsea last year, which is still the most expensive purchase of a football club ever at an eye-watering £4.25 billion.

The latest offers from the two most likely parties, the Qataris and Rattcliffe, have very little between them. The Middle Eastern offer is said to have reached around £5.5 billion, whereas the offer from Britain's second richest man is in the region of £5-£5.5 billion.

The significant difference is that the offer from INEOS would leave Avram and Joel Glazer with a collective 20% share in the club, whereas the Qataris want 100% of United should their deal be accepted.

Whatever happens with the takeover this summer, it looks like it could be a long ride for fans of the club.