Manchester United’s incredibly dramatic 4-3 FA Cup victory over fierce rival Liverpool could very well be the catalyst for a last-minute revival of the campaign.

After that result, the Red Devils are now in the semi-final against Coventry City, while also sitting sixth in the Premier League.

However, inconsistency has been a common theme for Erik ten Hag this season, meaning that progress is often halted almost instantly.

Having said that, there has been one constant, and that is the outstanding performance of Kobbie Mainoo, who could thrive even further next campaign if United do sign their current midfield target.

Man Utd's search for a midfielder

Italian news outlet CalcioMercato recently reported that Man United are keen to reinforce the midfield department in the summer, with Joao Gomes said to be one of their main targets.

Ten Hag has first-hand experience playing against the Brazilian, with the 23-year-old being a key player in Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers side, so the former Ajax boss has a strong understanding of what he could bring to the side.

It is reported that the former Flamengo player is estimated to be worth €40m (£34m), but Wolves are set to demand a higher fee at the end of the season.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanting to change the culture at the club, a player like Gomes fits the bill for the type of requirements the new owner will look for in a signing.

How Joao Gomes could slot in at Man Utd

Mainoo’s rise to the top has been simply unbelievable, to the point where he’s not only a key figure in the Man United side, but he’s also earned his first England cap.

At just 18 years old, the number 37 has started 14 Premier League matches while displaying the maturity and mentality of a seasoned professional with experience way beyond his years.

The versatile midfielder’s position in the team has fluctuated between a few roles, but his main position has been as a defensive midfielder, like against Jurgen Klopp’s side last time out.

However, with the potential introduction of Gomes, Mainoo could be deployed in a more familiar and better-suited number eight position, which would allow him to showcase his ability to impact the game in the final third as well as drop deeper when needed.

Joao Gomes' 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Gomes Tackles 3.5 Duels won 5.8 Balls recovered 5.5 Possession lost 9.3 Pass accuracy in own half 87% Via Sofascore

As can be seen in the table above, showcasing Gomes’ average statistics in the Premier League this season, he’s the definition of a “warrior,” as dubbed by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, with his duels won, balls recovered, and tackles serving as evidence.

The Wolves gem with a “winning mentality" - as per Kulig - also ranks as the third-highest tackler in the entire league per game, which would see him slot alongside Mainoo perfectly.

Ten Hag’s midfield balance is currently all over the place, with Casemiro struggling to cover ground and keep up with intensity, as shown by his dribbled past per game average of 2.2, and the signing of Gomes could enable Mainoo to sprinkle his magic further up the field, just like the goal of the month he netted against Wolves in February.

Gomes also only loses the ball 9.3 times per game, which would provide much more control to United in possession while also limiting the number of times the team gets counterattacked, which would see Mainoo’s untouchable dribbling occur more often.

Overall, having the security of Gomes alongside Mainoo, who can simply act as a ball-winner and retainer, will enable the youngster to blossom into a world-class talent that he has already shown glimpses of.