The managerial saga at Manchester United is finally over. Following weeks of deliberation and the club conducting their season review from the 2023/24 campaign, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have decided on Erik ten Hag’s future. He will stay as United’s manager ahead of next season, as first reported by journalist David Ornstein.

In fact, not only will Ten Hag retain his job at the helm of the Old Trafford club, but he will be backed further with a new contract, which is likely to be handed out soon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Now, with a decision finally made, it means the Red Devils can finally begin to act in the transfer market, as they look to build on an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season. The delay has meant they have already lost ground in the market, and it was reported by The Standard last week that Chelsea will look to challenge them to the signing of Michael Olise.

However, there is one player that INEOS are interested in for whom they could lead the race to sign, and could wrap a deal up if they act quickly enough.

Man Utd target international goalkeeper

The player in question here is Belgian side Sint-Truiden and Japan international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. United attempted to sign the 21-year-old last summer, but he rejected the offer, and it is thought they could return with a bid in 2024.

According to a report by Japanese news outlet Sonichi Soccer, as well as Simon Barlow in The Sun, the Red Devils are once again interested in acquiring the services of Suzuki at Old Trafford, after last summer’s rejection. He turned a move to Old Trafford down to ensure he would be Japan’s first-choice goalkeeper in the Olympics, a position he has now made his own.

However, United are no longer the only side interested in signing the young goalkeeper. Italian side Genoa are also in the running to sign Suzuki, and they could rival United as both clubs look to strengthen their goalkeeper department.

According to Barlow, the Japan international was 'watched' by United’s scouts during a pre-Olympics training camp in the United States of America, highlighting their interest once again. Last summer, the fee commanded was £5m, but it is unclear whether that would be a similar figure or increase this summer.

How Suzuki compares to Andre Onana

Suzuki had an impressive debut campaign in European football with Sint-Truiden. In 32 appearances in all competitions, he conceded 50 goals and kept six clean sheets, which helped his side to a ninth-place finish in the main Pro League, and a third place finish in the European qualify play-offs.

Suzuki 2023/24 season stats Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Jupiler Pro League 22 35 5 Jupiler Pro League Europe Play-Offs 10 15 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

Standing at 6 foot 2, one of Suzuki’s best attributes are his "insane agility" - as per one scout - and his cross-claiming. As per FBref, he was one of the best cross-claimers amongst goalkeepers in Europe last season, stopping 1.73 crosses per 90 minutes, which placed him in the top 3%, with his success rate per 90 of 11.9% placing him in the top 2%.

The Japan international is also confident with the ball at his feet. Last season, he averaged 40.91 passes per 90, which ranked him in the top 7% of goalkeepers in Europe. Comparatively, as per FBref, United’s current number one Andre Onana averaged 35.48 passes per 90. Ten Hag likes his goalkeepers to be comfortable on the ball, and both the Cameroonian and Suzuki fit the bill in that sense.

Indeed, if he were to join United, Suzuki could one day hope to claim the number-one spot for himself and topple United’s £120k-per-week goalkeeper. Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig said was “on fire” last season for Sint-Truiden, and also called him “Japan's future number one”. He is certainly a goalkeeper of high potential.

United currently have three first-team goalkeepers; Onana, Turkey international Altay Bayindir and veteran Tom Heaton. However, Bayindir made just one appearance last season and could seek to leave this summer for regular game time. Heaton is beginning to morph into a coaching role, too, leaving the door open for Suzuki to become United’s number two, and potentially first choice in the future.

Whether or not this deal goes through, remains to be seen. But if United sign Suzuki - who has been dubbed a "high level" talent by his former Urawa Reds coach Maciej Skorza - it represents some excellent business for the future of a goalkeeper who is clearly rated highly.