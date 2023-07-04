Manchester United have already wrapped up their first piece of summer business ahead of next season, with the Red Devils having agreed a £60m deal to sign Mason Mount from Premier League rivals, Chelsea.

The signing of the England international will seemingly provide some much-needed quality and depth to a midfield department that has looked rather threadbare of late, with Marcel Sabitzer having made his return to Bayern Munich, while Fred has been heavily linked with a move to Fulham.

That fact could suggest that Mount may not be Erik ten Hag's only midfield recruit over the coming weeks, with reports in Spain having only recently claimed that the United boss has sent club officials to try and negotiate a deal for Real Madrid starlet, Aurelien Tchouameni.

The belief is that the former Monaco maestro - who only made the move to the Spanish capital for a reported fee of €100m (£85.3m) last summer - could make way following the signing of Jude Bellingham, thus opening the door for the Red Devils to pounce.

Having already snapped up Raphael Varane and Casemiro from the La Liga giants in each of the previous two summer windows, the Old Trafford outfit could now look to Tchouameni - who is valued at around €80m (£69m) - as their next high profile addition from the Bernabeu.

Would Tchouameni be a good fit for Man United?

Despite failing to truly establish himself as a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti last season, the 23-year-old did still enjoy a positive debut campaign in Madrid, recording an average matching of 7.13 from his 33 league outings, as per Sofascore - a figure that would've placed him third among Ten Hag's squad last term.

Lauded as a "superb talent" by United legend, Rio Ferdinand, Tchouameni could well be able to replicate that level of performance in the Premier League were he to make the move to the Theatre of Dreams, with that rubberstamped by his apparent likeness to Brighton and Hove Albion sensation, Moises Caicedo.

The latter man has been on the Red Devils' in recent years with the club memorably missing out on his signature back in January 2021, while more recent reports revealed that Ten Hag and co had made contact regarding a possible summer swoop, albeit with a move to Stamford Bridge looking more likely for the 21-year-old.

To then be able to find an alternative to the Ecuadorian machine in the form of Tchouameni could prove to be a dream scenario for the Carabao Cup winners, with the pair seemingly sharing a number of statistical and stylistic similarities, according to FBref.

The two defensive-minded talents have proven themselves to be particularly effective at winning back possession in front of the back four, with the towering Frenchman ranking in the top 1% among his European peers for interceptions made, as well as in the top 22% for tackles, while Caicedo ranks in the top 11% and the top 13% for those same two metrics, respectively.

What also sets the two promising talents apart is their composure in possession and their desire to trying and dictate the tempo of a game from their deep-lying roles, with Caicedo ranking in the top 6% for pass completion and the top 15% for attempted passes, while Tchouameni ranks in the top 1% pass completion and the top 5% for attempted passes.

With Ten Hag seemingly keen on bringing in a younger midfielder this summer, both of those players would perfectly fit the bill, hence why the signing of the Madrid rock could prove a perfect alternative if the Brighton gem opts for a different destination.