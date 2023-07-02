Manchester United are yet to conclude any business during the transfer window, although the feeling is that something is close at Old Trafford.

Man United transfer news - Red Devils interested in Aurelien Tchouameni

While much of the early exchanges of the window have been with regards to signing Mason Mount, United are looking to spend even more money if reports are to be believed.

On Saturday, news broke from reports in Spain (via Football 365), that France international Aurelien Tchouameni was on the club's radar.

In fact, it's even suggested that Erik ten Hag has instructed United directors to fly to Spain in order to have a face-to-face meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez so they can conclude a deal.

Ten Hag views the midfielder as an ideal option with the player looking likely to leave the Spanish capital following the arrival of Jude Bellingham.

That said, Madrid won't settle for anything less than a fee of €80m (£69m).

Who does Tchouameni compare to in Europe's top five leagues?

The Frenchman has been one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe for some time now and was totally deserving of a big move to La Liga last summer.

Having scored a quite delightful goal against England at the World Cup, the 23-year-old has only been going from strength to strength, playing a whopping 50 times at club level last term.

He may not have scored, but Tchouameni's primary function is to dictate and break up the play from the middle of the park.

With that in mind, it's perhaps no surprise to see FBref suggest that Arsenal-bound Declan Rice is one of his most 'similar' players.

Rice was a target for the Red Devils this summer but looks set to sign for Arsenal in a mega £105m deal next week.

Ten Hag, therefore, will have to seek alternatives and there are few better than Tchouameni, a player branded "extraordinary" by fellow countryman and ex-Man United star Paul Pogba.

Over the last 365 days, both Tchouameni and Rice have had a similar level of impact in the final third, with the former registering an expected goals per 90 of 0.08 compared to the latter's xG of 00.07. Furthermore, the Irons star posted 2.75 shot-creating actions to the United target's 2.67.

Tchouameni tends to play longer passes more regularly, spraying the ball on average 332.9 yards per 90 to Rice's 259.8 but this success rate of passes over a medium distance is very similar; 94.2% to 93.2% in favour of the Frenchman.

Their creativity is remarkably alike with the West Ham skipper averaging 1.02 key passes per 90 to the Real Madrid star's 0.94 while there is just 0.33 between them when it comes to passes into the final third.

Not just confident in possession of the ball, both are capable of doing the dirty work with Tchouameni amassing 2.72 tackles per 90, while Rice is only slightly behind with 2.17.

Whether it's creating chances or tracking back to win the ball for their side, the two players in question have a host of similar qualities. Rice has already shown that they are more than a match for the Premier League so his positional rival should have no problems settling in.

You only need to look at how Casemiro has fared since making the move to realise it can be done swiftly and to great success. Alongside Mount, this would be a superb signing for Ten Hag and Co.