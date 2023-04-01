Insider Dean Jones has revealed that Marcus Rashford is likely to only start on the bench for Manchester United this weekend amid injury concerns.

What's the latest on Marcus Rashford and Man United?

Ahead of the latest international break, the English striker picked up a knock in the Red Devils' final Premier League game (against Fulham).

As a result, he had to pull out of action with the Three Lions and there has been plenty of speculation since about whether or not he will feature against Newcastle United this weekend.

Now, according to his manager, Rashford has trained this week. And so, when speaking to the press, Erik ten Hag claimed he had "hope" the forward would be fit.

But he wasn't able to clarify if he would definitely start or not. But while speaking on the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, Jones seemed to think the 25-year-old will be on the bench.

He said (3:49): “There's a possibility that Rashford's on the bench here. I'm not sure I'm confident that Rashford is going to be starting in this game.

"That's my reading of the situation so far. That's just speaking to a couple of journalists that like cover United, who have basically been at the presser.

"I mean, to be honest, they probably haven't heard that much more than we've actually seen coming from the presser ourselves. But it's just a tough one and it's a dilemma.”

Will Marcus Rashford start against Newcastle?

In full, manager Ten Hag explained of Rashford's current injury status: “I have good hope, he trained but he had to have some treatment, he had to do some individual training.

“Today he joined in with the group. We have one more day. I have a good hope he will be available.”

With that being the case, on top of what Jones was able to learn about the situation from some people in the know, it seems as though the Englishman will likely be involved in some capacity this weekend against the Magpies but the game may come just too soon for him to start.

With a match to play on Wednesday against Brentford in the Premier League too, it's certainly a boost to at least have Rashford close to full fitness for the first game.

After all, with 27 goals in all competitions, the £200k-p/w star is by far the club's most prolific goalscorer this term – while he also has the joint-second highest number of assists (nine).

With that in mind, they won't want to rush him back too soon and then risk making any minor injury a long-term issue.