Highlights Manchester United could consider a different option to Sergio Reguilon at left-back against Arsenal.

The Spaniard signed on deadline day but might not be expected to start.

One of the club's best players may move role to accommodate this.

Manchester United concluded their summer business in fine style by welcoming Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to the club.

It capped off a busy deadline day for the Red Devils who also welcomed Sergio Reguilon through the door and handed a new one-year deal to Jonny Evans.

Amrabat is suffering from a lack of match fitness so is unlikely to feature against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, although a debut could be handed to Reguilon who will be hoping his Spurs connections come in handy against the north Londoners.

Why did Man United sign Sergio Reguilon?

When you look back in several years time, the signing of Reguilon, however good he turns out to be, may be looked upon as a panic signing.

On reflection, however, this is a smart move. Acquired on a loan deal, the agreement can be cut short in January providing United look better stocked at left-back.

Reguilon's clubs Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham 67 2 9 UD Logrones 43 7 1 Sevilla 38 3 5 Real Madrid 22 0 3 Atletico Madrid 12 0 0

Stats via Transfermarkt.

The primary reason for his signing is a lack of options in that area of the pitch. Tyrell Malacia is injured and so is Luke Shaw, with the Englishman potentially set to miss a couple of months with a muscle problem.

Reguilon played a part in Tottenham's pre-season but is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this term, meaning it could well be a baptism of fire to throw him straight in against the Gunners.

Instead, Erik Ten Hag should consider unleashing someone else in that role; Lisandro Martinez.

Can Lisandro Martinez play at left back?

Throughout his club career, Martinez has featured on the left-hand side of defence on 12 occasions, scoring three times.

It's a role he's not too familiar with, but such is his football IQ and ability to play on the front foot that it's a position he could make his own.

Martinez positions played Games Goals Assists Centre-back 185 5 9 Defensive midfield 22 2 1 Left-back 12 3 0 Right-back 3 0 1

Stats via Transfermarkt.

That said, the £37m-rated defender hasn't actually featured in that role since the 2020/21 campaign with Ajax.

He did so on seven occasions that term, even scoring twice from that position in the Eredivisie.

The only other occasions that Martinez has played there was back in his homeland, when he was playing for Defensa y Justica.

Although ranked against centre-backs for that aforementioned season, the 25-year-old proved exactly why he'd be such a great option at left-back.

As per FBref, the Argentina international took 1.54 shots per 90 minutes, enough to rank him in the top 1% of centre-backs for that metric in the Dutch top-flight throughout 2020/21. The World Cup winner also produced 1.74 shot-creating actions every 90, placing him in the top 5% and 1.23 successful take-ons over the same time frame, enough to rank him in the best 2%.

Heralded as a "monster" for his performances last season by 90min's Scott Saunders, Martinez boasts some surprising qualities in the final third.

Known as a pitbull at the back, he is composed in possession and could use that to his advantage from a makeshift left-sided role.

Against Bukayo Saka too, he could be the physical contest the Arsenal star hates.

Who, therefore, would move into a centre-back role next to Victor Lindelof? Well, it would likely mean a rare starting berth for Harry Maguire.

That may well put the frighteners on Man United supporters but it's a tactic worth considering if Ten Hag feels Reguilon isn't quite ready to start yet.