The issues continue to mount for Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, with the upcoming Premier League clash with Brentford already looking like something of a must-win game, amid the club's wretched run of form of late.

The Red Devils have now lost six of their opening ten games in all competitions this season following the midweek defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, with the hosts' defensive shortcomings having been laid bare at Old Trafford as they simply wilted in the closing stages.

A particular issue that was exposed in that 3-2 defeat was the use of Sofyan Amrabat as a makeshift left-back in the absence of Sergio Reguilon - with the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia also sidelined - as the 27-year-old summer signing 'did not look a natural' in that role, according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

Having been signed primarily to feature in central midfield, the on-loan Fiorentina man seemingly needs to revert back to his usual role to be afforded the chance to properly impress in his new surroundings, with club captain Bruno Fernandes another who could also benefit from a tactical tweak.

How did Bruno Fernandes perform against Galatasaray?

As Luckhurst stated on Twitter on Tuesday night, the Portugal international was seemingly "at his worst" up against the Turkish outfit, having seemingly been "trying too hard" to make things happen for his side as they slumped to yet another loss.

Also described as "particularly poor" by Luckhurst, the 29-year-old was unable to impact proceedings too greatly after being shifted out onto the right flank in order to accommodate the likes of Mason Mount and Hannibal Mejbri.

Moved away from his usual number ten berth, the "creative machine" - as described by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne - was unable to dictate the game as he would have liked, giving away the ball on 27 occasions and making just two key passes.

The former Sporting CP ace also squandered an early chance following fine work from Rasmus Hojlund down the left flank, setting the tone for the abject display that was to follow from the experienced playmaker.

Should Bruno Fernandes play on the right wing?

There's no denying that on occasions the use of the £240k-per-week star in that wide berth can pay off, with Fernandes notably netting a stunning volley in the win over newly-promoted Burnley a few weeks ago.

Even in that 1-0 win, however, the versatile asset 'did little' up until making the breakthrough, as per Luckhurst, with Ten Hag seemingly needing his talisman and skipper to be more involved if United are to stop the rot sooner rather than later.

That strike away at Turf Moor has indicated that Fernandes will do a job at times off the right, yet why should such a vital figure - who created the most big chances in the league last term - be shifted out of position for relatively untested options, like Mejbri and Mount?

With the latter man having previously played on the wing for former club Chelsea - and with Anthony having made his return from his recent absence - there should be no need for Fernandes to be shunted from the centre moving forward.

Having been a standout figure for the club over the last three years or so - recording 122 goal involvements in 194 games - the one-time Udinese maestro deserves to be in his rightful place as the man pulling the strings as the link between the midfield and attack.