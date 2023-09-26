Manchester United can keep the momentum going with another positive result at home to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup this evening, with the Red Devils having got back to winning ways with a much-needed victory away to Burnley at the weekend.

While hardly a free-flowing performance from Erik ten Hag's men on the night, the Old Trafford outfit made sure that there were to be no more negative headlines by doing the basics right, grafting and grinding out a hard-fought win over the newly promoted strugglers.

That 1-0 triumph had also come despite the absence of a host of first-team regulars - resulting in veteran asset Jonny Evans making his first start for the club in almost a decade - although the hope will be that Ten Hag has more options at his disposal against Roy Hodgson's side later today.

What is the Man United team news vs Palace?

Amid the positivity of finally picking up three points at Turf Moor, that battling performance also proved noteworthy following the return of both Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat from injury, with the experienced pair making late cameo appearances off the bench to help bolster the backline.

The hope will be that the duo can be fit to feature from the start this time around, with Varane, in particular, likely to be needed if Lisandro Martinez's absence continues - the Argentine having missed the clash with Clarets.

As per the club's official website, fellow centre-back Harry Maguire could also be in contention following his return to training, while it could prove a welcome return for summer signing, Mason Mount, with the new number seven having been out of action since the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Like Maguire, the former Chelsea man has been pictured in training of late, raising hopes that he can return the fold at the Theatre of Dreams this evening to kickstart what has been a difficult beginning in Manchester, following his £55m arrival.

Having the likes of Mount and Amrabat in tow could also enhance Ten Hag's options in the centre of the park, with that potentially set to allow for Scott McTominay to drop to the bench following his dire performance last time out.

How did Scott McTominay perform against Burnley?

There may be those questioning just why the Scotland international remains at Old Trafford despite having been linked with a departure throughout the summer window, with such queries only set to be heightened by the 26-year-old's dismal showing in Lancashire.

Having come under fire after footage showed him failing to track back in the defeat to Bayern Munich last week, the midfielder was again caught in the crosshairs against Burnley, having been criticised for his "horrid" display by content producer Casey Evans.

Also dubbed "unwatchable in and out of possession" by podcaster Aaron Moniz, it was difficult to ascertain just what the £60k-per-week dud was offering to his side in the centre of the park, having looked 'all at sea' at times - as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

The hope would be that the towering, 6 foot 4 asset would be able to provide a dominant, physical presence alongside Casemiro, although the United academy graduate won just two of his 11 total duels on the day, having also made three fouls as a marker of his often clumsy manner.

Such woes were also evident on the ball as the long-serving brute lost possession on 12 occasions from his 47 touches and failed to make a single key pass, as he simply 'didn't look comfortable' - according to 90min's Tom Gott.

Having been parachuted into the side due to the shortcomings of the Casemiro and Christian Eriksen midfield axis - the pair both looking "like short-term fixes to a long-term problem", according to The Athletic's Mark Critchley - McTominay has certainly not taken his chance, hence the need to find a suitable replacement.

Who could replace McTominay against Palace?

In an ideal world, Ten Hag may consider utilising an attack-minded midfield trio of Hannibal Mejbri, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, thus opening up another space on the flanks, although it would be no surprise if a more sturdy option is considered - like Amrabat.

While the Moroccan international could be called upon to feature at full-back - a role that Ten Hag has previously suggested he can play - it is worth seeing whether the 27-year-old can be the much-needed solution to the club's midfield problem.

Sofyan Amrabat's 2022/23 Serie A season 29 games 24 starts 0 goals One assist Two tackles and interceptions per game 90% pass accuracy

Stats via Sofascore

As pundit Paul Merson stated last month, the Fiorentina loanee is the type of figure who will work to protect the back four: "I think he's a good player. He stays, he holds his position. Casemiro plays holding midfield but he does want to go forward, he can play.

"Amrabat will hold his shape and you need someone who will sit in front of the back four. It doesn't matter how good your defenders are, if you have players running at you left, right and centre, you'll ship goals for fun."

Lauded as a "beast" in the past by ESPN's Steve Nicol, the imposing gem will certainly provide a stern physical test for any opposition midfielder, having arguably "got the better of Declan Rice" in last season's Europa Conference League final - according to Merson.

A powerful, "raging bull", in the words of Moroccan journalist, Amine El Amri, Amrabat appears to have the silk to match the steel, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 6% among his European peers for pass completion, as well as in the top 16% for progressive passes.

That composed, forward-thinking nature in his deep-lying berth is in stark contrast to McTominay, with the Lancaster-born liability ranking in just the bottom 47% and the bottom 4% for those same two metrics, respectively.

There may be concerns over Amrabat's fitness having barely featured so far this term, yet the £65k-per-week machine needs a chance to stake his claim for that starting berth in midfield, with there perhaps no better time to do so than in the cup this evening.