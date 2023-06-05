Manchester United are believed to be in the race for Fiorentina sensation, Sofyan Amrabat, as manager Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield ranks this summer.

What's the latest on Amrabat to Man United?

According to Spanish outlet, Sport, the Red Devils are seemingly ready to rival La Liga giants Barcelona for the signing of the Moroccan international, with the two clubs said to be among 'several' suitors who are interested in the 26-year-old.

The report suggests that United are showing 'serious' interest in the 6 foot 1 gem ahead of next season and have already made 'contact' regarding a potential summer swoop, with the Netherlands-born maestro seemingly up for grabs with just a year left to run on his existing deal.

Amid that expiring contract, recent reports have claimed that the 48-cap warrior - who joined his current side from Club Brugge back in 2020 - could be available for as little as €25m (£22m).

Should Man United sign Amrabat?

The one-time Utrecht and Feyenoord ace has certainly warranted that hefty interest from the Old Trafford hierarchy amid his standout form for both club and country of late, having notably impressed during Morocco's surge to the World Cup semi-final during the winter.

Hailed as a "monster" and the "best centre midfielder in the tournament" by journalist Carlo Garganese, Amrabat was an immense presence for the Atlas Lions amid that remarkable run to the last four, having notably racked up 2.3 tackles per game from his seven outings in Qatar as a marker of his ball-winning prowess.

Also described as "extraordinary" by ex-Spain boss, Luis Enrique, the £32k-per-week asset has also enjoyed a strong campaign in Florence to date, having helped the Italian side to the Europa Conference League final after averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game from his 12 outings in the competition.

Not just a ball-winning machine in front of the back four, Amrabat also offers real quality in possession as he ranks in the top 8% among his European peers for progressive passes, as well as in the top 5% for pass completion.

That all-round quality is seemingly shared by another of Ten Hag's reported targets in the form of Mason Mount, with the Chelsea playmaker - who could well be on his way to Manchester this summer - also able to make an impact both in and out of possession.

While typically operating in a more advanced role than the Serie A star, Mount also offers a real creative threat on the ball as he ranks in the top 7% among those in his position for progressive passes.

Equally, like Amrabat, the Englishman is also effective at breaking up play as he ranks in the top 12% for tackles made, with the 24-year-old previously described by former Blues teammate Antonio Rudiger as a "master" at putting in the hard yards defensively.

As such, for United to potentially have two figures who can both dictate play and win back possession effectively would be a real bonus, hence the potential excitement at seeing Amrabat lining up alongside Mount in the centre of the park next season.