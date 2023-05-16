Manchester United still have plenty left to play for this season with Champions League qualification still in the balance and with an FA Cup final showdown to come with rivals Manchester City, although attention is already turning toward the summer transfer window.

With centre-forward one area that manager Erik ten Hag is seemingly keen to address ahead of next season, there have been reports that the Red Devils are keen on Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen - alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane - in order to find a long-term, number nine solution.

Amid the further belief that the former Ajax boss is also hoping to bolster his midfield ranks, the latest suggestion is that United could well have identified one of Osimhen's Serie A-winning teammates as a possible target, in the form of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

According to a recent report from Napoli Calcio story Live, the Old Trafford outfit - as well as Spurs - are seemingly interested in signing the former Fulham man this summer, with the 27-year-old having only joined his current side on a permanent deal last year, having spent the 2021/22 season on loan in Naples.

As the piece outlines, however, the Italian champions are likely to be in a strong bargaining position amid the option of a two-year extension on the player's existing deal - which expires in 2025 - although United are prepared to make an 'important offer' in order to deal a move.

Would Zambo Anguissa be a good signing for Man United?

The 6 foot "monster" - as hailed by journalist Raj Chohan - has certainly warranted such interest due to his vital part in helping Luciano Spalletti's side to Scudetto glory, having scored twice and registered four assists in 33 league starts to date.

The ex-Craven Cottage ace has been particularly impressive as a result of his ball-winning prowess, notably averaging 1.5 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in Serie A this term, as well as providing a dominant presence in the air after winning a solid 61% of his aerial duels.

Currently valued at around £26m - according to CIES Football Observatory - the Cameroon international could well prove an ideal alternative to another reported United target in the form of Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, with the Uruguayan star having been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams in recent months.

With the 24-year-old unlikely to come cheap - amid reports that his current deal includes a €1bn (£856m) release clause - the signing of Anguissa could be Ten Hag's answer to the Bernabeu ace, with the pair said to share a number of statistical and stylistic similarities, as per FBref.

That likeness is showcased by the duo's ability to drive forward from deep and spark attacks with incisive forward passes, with the £59k-per-week Napoli man having racked up 51 progressive carries and 164 progressive passes, while Valverde has recorded 69 and 145 for the same two metrics, respectively.

To be compared to the latter man - who has also been described as a "monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - is an indication of Anguissa's perhaps unsung talent, with Valverde having been hailed as one of the top three players "in the world right now" by teammate Toni Kroos earlier in the season.

For Ten Hag to find his answer to the Madrid man with a move for the Cameroonian ace could well represent a real coup as far United are concerned.