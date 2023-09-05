Manchester United continued their mixed start to the new Premier League season with a frustrating 3-1 defeat away to rivals Arsenal at the weekend, with Erik ten Hag's men having now picked up just two wins from their opening four games to leave them languishing in mid-table heading into the international break.

Amid the disappointment of slipping up late on against the Gunners, a major cause for concern for United was the makeshift defensive partnership that ended the game at the Emirates, with Ten Hag forced to deploy former skipper Harry Maguire alongside fellow substitute, Jonny Evans for the closing stages.

While that scenario was largely a result of misfortune, it is hardly ideal to have to turn to those experienced, yet perhaps flawed figures, particularly with Evans - who re-joined the club earlier this summer - something of a veteran asset and with Maguire having appeared in line for an exit from Old Trafford last month, after being stripped of the captaincy.

The hope will be that this much-needed halt to proceedings will ensure that the Red Devils' usual starting options are fit to return when play resumes, with that Evans-Maguire axis unlikely to inspire too much confidence if they are to line up together again any time soon.

Who is currently injured for Man United?

Those late substitutions had been forced upon Ten Hag following the loss of Lisandro Martinez late on due to a foot injury, with the World Cup winner having only recently missed the latter stages of the previous campaign due to a fractured metatarsal.

Encouragingly, the 25-year-old has since travelled to link up with his Argentina teammates on international duty, albeit with it not totally certain at present as to whether he will be fit to feature for his country, with the full nature of the injury to be assessed.

With Raphael Varane already sidelined for at least the next few weeks, it was then also a real setback to see his replacement Victor Lindelof withdrawn against Mikel Arteta's side, with the Sweden star believed to have been struggling with illness during that frustrating loss.

To make matters even worse, Ten Hag is also not able to call upon Luke Shaw as a makeshift centre-back option as the Englishman looks set for an extended period on the sidelines, while Tyrell Malacia - who has featured in that role on occasion for his country as part of a back three - is currently on the treatment table.

That raft of issues could well force Ten Hag's hand over the coming weeks and months, with it perhaps wise for the Dutchman to consider turning to the academy ranks to find a possible solution, such as FA Youth Cup-winning captain, Rhys Bennett.

Who is Rhys Bennett?

The 19-year-old is still waiting to make his senior bow for the Red Devils after rising up through the academy ranks, although the teenager has certainly been part of Ten Hag's thinking in recent times, notably featuring in the pre-season friendly win over Leeds United.

Rhys Bennett's Youth Career Stats Appearances Goals Assists U18 Premier League 32 0 1 Premier League 2 15 1 0 UEFA Youth League 5 1 0 FA Youth Cup 4 1 0 EFL Trophy 3 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

While the centre-back did sustain an injury of his own during that 2-0 triumph - after also being sidelined during the second half of last season - that complaint was believed to be "minor", hence ensuring that he should be in line for selection if Ten Hag is to look his way.

That was not the youngster's first involvement in the first team, however, as he also played his part in the mid-season clash with Real Betis during the World Cup break back in December, with experienced teammate Tom Heaton noting that his young compatriot was "excellent" against the La Liga side.

Hailed as a "natural leader" and a "good character" by journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Bennett held the trophy aloft after scoring in the FA Youth Cup showpiece victory over Nottingham Forest back in May 2022, as United tasted glory in the competition for the first time since 2011.

Having led the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho amid that glorious success, the £730-per-week titan will no doubt be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his former youth colleagues by establishing himself in the first-team sooner rather than later.

What does the future hold for Rhys Bennett?

As stated above, a competitive senior bow has yet to emerge for the Manchester native, although it looks likely that the defender will have an important role to play at the club in the years to come, having only recently signed a new contract, alongside midfielder Dan Gore.

That show of faith would indicate that Bennett is certainly a player who is held in high regard by those at Old Trafford, with it perhaps time that his chance does finally come to impress at the elite level.

While there was perhaps just cause for bringing in a former title winner like Evans to help bolster the squad and offer his experience around the dressing room, it should not be the case that Ten Hag favours an ageing, 35-year-old ahead of what could well be a promising individual such as Bennett.

The Northern Ireland international hardly enjoyed the best of outings in that recent clash in north London after failing to prevent Declan Rice's effort which helped to fire the hosts into the lead, with Luckhurst writing for Manchester Evening News that the former Leicester City man was 'all over the place' for the goal.

It was, of course, a case of needs must as far as Ten Hag was concerned on the day, yet with Bennett seemingly edging his way back from his own injury setback earlier in the summer - having carried out individual training of late - it could be the younger man who establishes himself as the standout reserve option behind the likes of Martinez and Lindelof.

It would likely be a gamble for the former Ajax boss to turn to a figure who is yet to enjoy a taste of life at senior level, although United have a rich history with regard to promoting from within and giving chances to academy assets.

While Evans is a player at the tail-end of an undoubtedly impressive career, it could be the start of an exciting journey for Bennett at the Theatre of Dreams.