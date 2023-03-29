While much uncertainty remains at Manchester United amid the prospect of a change in ownership, excitement is no doubt already brewing at the thought of high-profile additions arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

It would appear that Erik ten Hag and co are keen on landing a new centre-forward addition - amid current links to England skipper, Harry Kane - while Manchester Evening News have revealed that the signing of a 'younger midfielder' is also a priority.

The Red Devils did only recently bolster their midfield ranks with the signings of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer, although with the pair having both turned 31 last month, there may need to be a fresh injection of youth to help complement such experienced figures.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, one such talent who could well be on United's radar ahead of next season is Borussia Monchengladbach gem, Kouadio 'Manu' Kone, with both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also in the mix for the 21-year-old's signature.

As per Romano, the promising Frenchman could be one of the "big names" on the market this summer, with the Bundesliga side potentially willing to sanction a sale for a fee of more than €50m (£44m).

The former Toulouse man has caught the attention since arriving in Germany ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, showcasing that he is a truly "monstrous box-to-box midfielder in the making", as per talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also previously hailed as a "one-man army" by Kulig after starring against Bayern Munich back in August, Kone has no doubt warranted the intense interest that is flooding his way, with Ten Hag likely to be keeping a close watch on the youngster's rapid progress.

Any fears over whether the France U21 international can adapt to life in England should be eased by the fact that he is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with Brighton and Hove Albion sensation, Moises Caicedo, as per FBref.

That likeness notably comes from the fact that Caicedo has also been described as a "box-to-box midfielder" by Kulig, while the pair are also alike due to their ball-winning prowess, with the Seagulls man ranking in the top 14% in Europe's top five leagues among those in his position for tackles made, while Kone also ranks in the top 14% in that regard.

The duo's creative quality is also shown by the fact that the Gladbach ace has provided 136 progressive passes and 38 progressive carries from his 24 league starts this season, while Caicedo's record is undoubtedly similar, as the 21-year-old has provided 148 progressive passes and 21 progressive carries from his 23 league starts.

That comparison to the Brighton gem - who has been valued at around £80m amid interest from Arsenal - will be of particular interest to those at the Theatre of Dreams, with the Colombian dynamo having reportedly been a target for United last year, after the Red Devils previously fluffed the chance to sign the playmaker back in 2021.

While it would now seemingly take a hefty fee to prise Caicedo from the Amex, Ten Hag could find his answer to the exciting menace with the signing of a cheaper alternative, such as Kone.