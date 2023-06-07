Manchester United are reportedly ready to revive their interest in Brighton and Hove Albion star, Moises Caicedo, with the Red Devils having previously snubbed the chance to sign the midfield maestro.

What's the latest on Caicedo to Man United?

According to journalist Sam Dean, the Old Trafford outfit are said to be among a host of Premier League clubs who are keen on signing the 21-year-old this summer, albeit with any deal set to cost beyond £70m.

Writing on Twitter, the respected source stated: "Brighton will demand significantly more than £70m for Moises Caicedo this summer. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all shown interest — and Liverpool could yet become involved, depending on the eventual cost."

In his attached piece for The Telegraph, Dean reveals that the Seagulls are 'willing' to let the Ecuadorian starlet leave the Amex ahead of next season, despite the youngster only signing a new long-term deal earlier this year.

Should Man United sign Caicedo?

It would certainly be a long time coming if United were to sign the 5 foot 10 sensation this summer, with the club having pulled out of a move to sign the then-teenager from Independiente de Valle back in 2021 after the deal became too 'messy' - as per Manchester Evening News - prior to the exciting prospect joining Brighton for just £4.5m.

That decision not to pursue a deal for Caicedo now appears a notable error as far as the Red Devils are concerned, with the midfield "jewel" - as hailed by historian Enrico Castro-Montes - having blossomed into a leading presence on the south coast of late.

As manager Roberto De Zerbi noted, the one-time Beerschot loanee could "become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and in Europe" such is his outstanding talent, with the dynamic gem looking like a player who has "no limit".

Not only would Caicedo be a player that Erik ten Hag could build his side around over the next decade or so, due to his relative youth, yet the 30-cap gem could also prove to be the Dutchman's answer to Declan Rice, with the pair said to share a number of statistical and stylistic similarities, as per FBref.

The West Ham United skipper has been mooted as a possible target for Ten Hag this summer, although a reported valuation of around £100m is likely to prove something of a stumbling block, while rivals Arsenal are also believed to be "leading the race" for his signature at present, as per Fabrizio Romano.

As such, finding an alternative to the 24-year-old in the form of Caicedo could represent a real coup, with the pair both alike due to their creative, front-foot quality from the centre of the park, showcased by the fact that the Englishman racked up 240 progressive passes in 2022/23 in the league, while the Seagulls ace recorded 219 for that same metric.

Equally, the dominant duo have also proven themselves to be particularly effective at winning back possession for their respective clubs, with Caicedo ranking in the top 11% among his European peers for interceptions, while Rice ranks in the top 5% in that regard.

That similarity is also illustrated by the fact that while the latter man averaged 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game combined in the top flight this season, his younger counterpart was only just ahead after averaging 4.2 per game for those same metrics under De Zerbi.

That would suggest that even if Rice - who has been lauded as the "best central midfielder in the country" by ex-United man Paul Parker - does prove unattainable this summer, turning to Caicedo could allow Ten Hag to find his own version of the West Ham machine.