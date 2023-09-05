Manchester United endured something of a rollercoaster of emotions on Sunday afternoon after slipping to a last-gasp defeat to Premier League rivals Arsenal, with goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus in added time helping to secure a 3-1 victory for Mikel Arteta's side.

The outcome of that thrilling contest could, however, have been far different had Alejandro Garnacho's 88th-minute strike not been ruled out for what was an agonisingly tight offside call, with it looking at the time as if United had pulled off a remarkable smash and grab at the Emirates.

Alas, the goal was chalked off and a mad finale soon ensued, although Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will likely still have been impressed by the composed nature of the teenager's finish, with the aim now likely to try and find a starting berth for the 19-year-old once the international break is at an end.

How did Garnacho perform against Arsenal?

While the former Atletico Madrid ace was introduced off the bench with just a matter of minutes left to play at the weekend amid United's search for a winner, it is testament to his impact as a "game-changer" - as described by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - that he was able to make his mark just moments later, albeit with the goal not ultimately standing.

As Luckhurst noted in his post-match player ratings piece for MEN, the 5 foot 11 forward 'took his chance superbly' as he calmly slotted the ball past a sprawling Aaron Ramsdale, with that attempt an indication that the youngster is hoping to build on his tally of ten goals and assists in what was a breakthrough campaign last time out.

The issue at present is, however, that a starting role in the side looks hard to come by for the Madrid native, with Marcus Rashford's preference for playing off the left flank ensuring that Garnacho may have to play second fiddle to the Englishman in that wide berth.

That being said, however, with United having ended the game with Garnacho, Rashford and summer signing Rasmus Hojlund as an attacking triumvirate, Ten Hag must surely be seeking a way to persist with that front line moving forward, hence why slotting the teen speedster on the right flank could be the perfect solution.

Can Garnacho play on the right wing?

Although the £43m-rated wizard has typically lined up on the left during his embryonic senior career to date, he has also been deployed on the opposite flank throughout his time in the youth set-up on occasion, scoring four goals and providing four assists in just eight outings in that position in total.

With Rashford - who scored 30 goals last term - arguably the main man in attack, it is no doubt fair for Garnacho to be the player who is forced to shift role in the attacking unit, with the aim of ousting the struggling Antony.

The latter man has been a firm favourite of Ten Hag after signing from Ajax on an £86m deal last summer, although that continued faith in the 23-year-old from the Dutchman appears to be rather underserved, with the mercurial winger scoring just eight goals in 48 games for the club to date.

The Brazil international has also failed to fire so far this term after failing to provide a solitary goal or assist in the top flight this season, with it difficult to see the wisdom in persisting with such an unreliable asset.

There may be concerns over seeing Garnacho feature in what would be something of a new role, although the case of Diogo Dalot can be a reason for positivity, with the Portugal international having shone after being utilised as an unorthodox left-back option at the weekend.

A right-back by trade, the 24-year-old has been tasked with filling the void of the stricken Luke Shaw in recent games and - his sliding attempt to try and deny Jesus at the death aside - the former Porto ace was largely rather impressive up against the lively Bukayo Saka, having "defended really well" - according to club legend Gary Neville.

With Ten Hag having seen the benefits of making that albeit enforced tactical tweak, perhaps the 53-year-old can do the same by utilising Garnacho on the right flank once play resumes later this month.