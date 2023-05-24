Manchester United are reportedly among the suitors for Bayer Leverkusen sensation, Moussa Diaby, as manager Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his forward line this summer.

What's the latest on Diaby to Man United?

According to Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils - as well as top-four rivals Newcastle United - are said to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, with the explosive forward valued at around €80m (£69m) by the Bundesliga outfit.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "News Diaby: He‘s on the list of NUFC but understand that it was not advanced in the last months.

"Man Utd is monitoring his situation instead and confirmed. Next steps depend on the club‘s ownership. Bayer‘s price valuation between €70-80m. Contract until 2025. Key player for Alonso."

Who could Diaby replace at Man United?

The Old Trafford outfit only recently moved to bolster their options on the flank with the £86m capture of Antony from Ajax last summer, with the Brazilian trickster having followed Ten Hag to Manchester.

While the 23-year-old still has ample time to truly catch fire, it has been a season of mixed fortunes thus far, with the fleet-footed enigma having scored just four goals and provided only two assists in the Premier League to date, albeit while netting important goals in the Europa League against both Barcelona and Real Betis.

As talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor previously stated, the £200k-per-week dynamo can be "frustrating" at times due to lack of directness, with The Athletic's Carl Anka stating at the start of the season that the forward will "need to work on his consistency".

Amid what has been a somewhat underwhelming debut campaign at the Theatre of Dreams for Antony, the 5 foot 9 ace could potentially find himself ousted by the arrival of Diaby, with the latter man having been in far more impressive form in Germany of late.

The former Paris Saint-Germain starlet - who has been previously hailed as "dangerous" by Freiburg's Nils Pedersen - has remarkably racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in 47 games across all fronts this season, having sparkled from his wide berth.

Much like Antony, the young Frenchman appears to be at his brilliant best when cutting in onto his favoured left foot from the right flank, with 17 of his goal involvements having come in that starting berth this term.

The Leverkusen appears particularly superior with regard to his creative prowess, having created 14 big chances in the Bundesliga this season and averaged 1.8 key passes per game, while the current United man, by contrast, has created only two big chances and averaged just 1.2 key passes per game.

Such a rampant hot streak for Diaby this season has also not been a mere anomaly, with the ten-cap ace having consistently delivered the goods over the years, boasting a standout tally of 97 goals and assists in 171 games for his current side to date.

While replicating that feat in the Premier League may prove a greater test, the £32k-per-week speedster has certainly done enough to warrant the interest from top-flight clubs, with Ten Hag potentially set to find a swift upgrade on the polarising Antony this summer.