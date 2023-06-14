Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Bayer Leverkusen sensation, Moussa Diaby, amid the continued uncertainty surrounding Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford.

What's the latest on Diaby to Man United?

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are said to hold an interest in the eye-catching Frenchman, with manager Erik ten Hag said to be considering an 'upgrade' on Sancho on the flanks.

The report suggests that the former Paris Saint-Germain ace - who has been the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Newcastle United - could command a fee of around £65m this summer, with two years still left to run on his existing deal.

The search for a new wide option comes amid reports that United would be willing to let Sancho leave with the likes of Aston Villa currently keeping tabs, albeit with the Old Trafford outfit set to demand around £60m for the struggling Englishman.

Should Man United replace Sancho with Diaby?

A new addition is needed for Ten Hag and co with the former Borussia Dortmund ace said to be on "borrowed time" at the Theatre of Dreams, according to club legend Dwight Yorke, with the 23-year-old having scored just 12 goals and provided only six assists in 79 games across all fronts over the last two season.

Those woes are in stark contrast to the devastating form that Diaby has showcased in Germany, with the 23-year-old - who can operate on either flank - scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in 48 games in 2022/23, taking his total tally for Leverkusen to 97 goal involvements in just 172 outings in all competitions.

Evidently a player currently full of confidence, the ten-cap speedster particularly impressed in the most recent campaign due to his creative prowess, having created 14 big chances in his 33 Bundesliga outings, in contrast to just six big chances created for Sancho in 26 Premier League appearances.

As such, not only could Diaby prove a dream replacement for the London-born trickster this summer, but the Paris native could also potentially form a stellar attacking partnership with another reported target, in the form of his compatriot, Kylian Mbappe.

While any links to the latter man may need to be taken with a pinch of salt, there have been claims in Spain that the World Cup winner could be on his way to Manchester if Sheikh Jassim is to win the ongoing ownership battle at the club, with Mbappe having only recently outlined his intention not to sign an extension on his current deal at the Parc des Princes - which expires in just 12 months' time.

The prospect of having a player like Diaby - who has been lauded for his "unreal acceleration" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - partnering the PSG ace would be truly mouthwatering, with Mbappe having repeatedly shown his class over the years having racked up 212 goals in just 260 games for the Ligue 1 outfit, as well as scoring 38 goals in just 68 appearances for his country.

With the former Monaco ace also mirroring the Leverkusen starlet due to his explosive pace - having been lauded for his "pure power" and "speed" by Fabio Capello - United would be able to possess a devastating attacking threat on the counter, particularly with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho also to be thrown into the mix.

Of course, it may seem something of a pipe dream that a move for Mbappe could ever be completed - amid rampant links to Real Madrid - although Red Devils can't help but be optimistic about the 24-year-old's potential arrival, as well as the signing of Diaby.