Manchester United could reportedly be looking to bolster their centre-back ranks this summer, amid suggestions that the Red Devils are interested in a move for Monaco's Axel Disasi.

What's the latest on Disasi to Man United?

According to Foot Mercato, the Old Trafford outfit appear to be stepping up their interest in the French international, with Erik ten Hag and co seemingly 'very interested' in bringing the 25-year-old to England this summer.

The report suggests that the 6 foot 3 titan - who joined his current side from Reims back in 2020 - could be worth as much as €50m (£44m) if he is to depart ahead of next season, with the towering defender still having just over two years left to run on his existing deal at Stade Louis II.

This follows a previous piece from the Daily Mail back in January which also claimed that United were keeping tabs on the three-cap star, with the report revealing that 'initial negotiations' had taken place between the Premier League giants and the player's representatives.

How would Disasi fit in at Man United?

It is no real secret that Ten Hag is set to spark something of a re-shuffle in the backline this summer, with Football Insider recently reporting that both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could be moved on at the end of the season.

The latter man, in particular, does appear almost a certainty to depart as he approaches four years at the Theatre of Dreams, while the former Ajax boss may also be inclined to acquire a more youthful presence to partner Lisandro Martinez at centre-back, with Raphael Varane having regularly been hampered by injury since his arrival in England.

While the latter man has been hailed as "world-class" for the impact he has made in Manchester to date, as per journalist Raj Chohan, the 29-year-old has proven somewhat unreliable at times due to his injury record, hence snapping up a figure like his compatriot Disasi in the near future.

The Monaco rock could well complement the aforementioned Martinez - who stands at just 5 foot 10 - due to his impressive physical stature, having been lauded as a "dominant" and "complete" defender by talent scout, Jacek Kulig.

That dominance is showcased by the fact that the imposing ace has won 71% of his aerial duels so far this season and averaged 1.6 interceptions per game from his 28 Ligue 1 outings, with Varane, for instance, winning 70% of his aerial duels and averaging just 0.5 interceptions from his 19 top-flight appearances.

While Disasi does rank in just the bottom 8% among those in his position in Europe for tackles made, that potential shortcoming could well be made up for by the warrior-like Martinez, as the Argentine ranks in the top 10% in that regard.

Equally, the pair would also complement each due to their quality in possession, with the current United hero averaging 3.95 progressive passes and 0.99 progressive carries per game, as per FBref, while the Frenchman averages a standout 5.56 and 1.51 for those same two metrics, respectively.

That right-foot, left-foot combination would surely be one that Ten Hag could rely upon for years to come, with Disasi - who also notably has five goals and four assists to his name in all competitions this season - likely to have a positive impact were he to make the switch to Old Trafford.