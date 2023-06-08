Manchester United are believed to be eyeing a summer move for Monaco defender, Axel Disasi, with manager Erik ten Hag seemingly keen to strengthen his centre-back options ahead of next season.

What's the latest on Disasi to Man United?

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the 25-year-old has emerged as a leading target for the Red Devils for the upcoming window, with the towering Frenchman seemingly viewed as an alternative option to that of Napoli's, Kim Min-jae.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "As mentioned in March, Disasi is at the very top of MU's list. The Red Devils have already met his entourage. Kim Min-jae is also there and a verbal offer has already been made to the player."

This follows a previous report from Aouna which revealed that the 6 foot 3 rock could be sold for a fee of around €50m (£43m), albeit with other Premier League clubs also said to be showing an interest.

Who is Axel Disasi?

The former Reims ace - who made the move to Stade Louis II back in the summer of 2020 - could well represent a suitable replacement for Harry Maguire in Ten Hag's side, with the United captain having been mooted for an exit from Old Trafford of late.

While Disasi is yet to ply his trade outside of his native France, the three-cap machine would seemingly be an "amazing signing for any top Premier League club" as he is simply "born to play in England", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also hailed as "dominant" and "completed" by Kulig, the one-time Paris FC ace has also earned notable comparisons to Liverpool star, Virgil van Dijk, with the hope being that he can replicate the success that the influential Dutchman has had at Anfield in recent times.

Van Dijk - who is also an imposing defensive presence at 6 foot 5 - has helped the Merseysiders to Premier League and Champions League glory since his £75m switch from Southampton back in 2018, with pundit Jamie Carragher suggesting that no centre-back has "ever had" the "impact" that the ex-Celtic ace has had on a top-flight team.

Also lauded as the "best centre-half of all time" by one-time United man, Michael Owen, the 31-year-old is certainly a difficult figure to try and emulate, although Disasi appears to have the quality to potentially be Ten Hag's own version of the Netherlands international.

That likeness between the pair is notably showcased by their dominance in the air, with Disasi having won 70% of his aerial duels in 38 league games this season, while Van Dijk is only just ahead having won 74% of his aerial duels in 32 outings.

The duo are also alike due to their ability to effectively play out from the back, with the Reds man averaging 4.05 progressive passes per 90 across the last 365 days, as per FBref, while his younger counterpart has averaged 5.80 per 90 for the same metric - thus ranking in the top 4% among his European peers in that regard.

One added bonus of the latter man's arrival would be his menacing threat in the final third having also chipped in with three league goals in 2022/23, with that record matched by Van Dijk in the Premier League.

Those shared strengths would suggest that the Red Devils could be on to a winner if they are to sign Disasi over the coming weeks and months.