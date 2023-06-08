Manchester United are reportedly interested in strengthening their options at right-back this summer, with Erik ten Hag said to be showing an interest in Inter Milan star, Denzel Dumfries.

What's the latest on Dumfries to Man United?

According to journalist Laurie Whitwell - writing for The Athletic - the Red Devils seemingly feel that they are in need of an 'upgrade' on Aaron Wan-Bissaka if they are to truly challenge for major honours moving forward, having only recently handed a new five-year deal to teammate, Diogo Dalot.

With that in mind, the report adds that among those who are being considered by United is the aforementioned Dumfries, with the club's scouting reports said to 'rate his intelligence and athleticism highly'.

The respected insider goes on to add that with the Netherlands international having just two years left to run on his existing deal at San Siro, the 27-year-old could command a fee of around £35m.

Should Man United sign Dumfries?

If it is an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka that United are looking for, then Dumfries could prove to be the perfect solution, with the "breathless" talent - as lauded by pundit Micah Richards at last year's World Cup - having dazzled for club and country of late.

The former PSV Eindhoven machine notably racked up one goal and two assists in just five outings for Oranje in Qatar, taking his total tally to six goals and 11 assists in 43 senior games at international level.

On the domestic front, the Rotterdam native has also impressed after bagging one goal and seven assists in 34 Serie A games this season, having also played his part in Inter's surge to the Champions League final, after featuring in 11 of his side's 12 games in the competition so far.

That ability to provide an attacking threat from his right-sided berth is in stark contrast to that of Wan-Bissaka, with the Englishman - who is yet to feature for his country - having contributed just one assist and no goals in all competitions in 2022/23.

Equally, while the latter man created just one big chance in the Premier League this season, Dumfries was able to offer a far greater creative outlet in Serie A, after registering 11 big chances in total.

That is not to suggest that the 6 foot 2 machine neglects his defensive duties as he notably ranks in the top 7% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for aerial duels won, while the current United man ranks in just the bottom 40% in that regard.

Although Wan-Bissaka 'enjoyed a resurgent second half to the campaign' - according to Whitwell - and started in the weekend's FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City, the former Crystal Palace man has regularly come under fire for his woes in possession, having been branded "useless" on the ball by club legend, Paul Scholes.

With Dumfries evidently far more comfortable at making an impact in the final third, it is easy to see why the one-time Heerenveen man would be an upgrade for Ten Hag next season.