Manchester United may be just six games into the new season, yet things have already reached a crisis point for manager Erik ten Hag, with the Red Devils languishing in mid-table having also endured a losing return to the Champions League on Wednesday night.

That latest clash away to Bayern Munich saw a late flurry of goals from United seemingly paper over the cracks of what was another worrying performance from the Premier League giants, with the eventual 4-3 scoreline perhaps not reflective of the true manner of the display.

Despite the early positive start from the visitors, Ten Hag's men far too easily folded following Andre Onana's first-half clanger, having again been undone far too easily late on with the game finely poised at 3-2 heading into added time.

Bayern vs Man United - Match Stats Selected stats Bayern Munich Manchester United Possession 60% 40% Shots 19 9 Shots on target 9 4 Expected goals 2.30 1.67 Big chances 4 4 Goalkeeper saves 1 5

Stats via Sofascore

As journalist Samuel Luckhurst noted, the German side's fourth goal, in particular, epitomised a side that is simply "teeming with weak players", with the Old Trafford outfit needing a swift response if they are to avoid yet another setback away to Burnley at the weekend.

Thankfully for the former Ajax man's sake, the Dutchman could be set to call upon the likes Raphael Varane and Mason Mount for that trip to Turf Moor, with the return of the latter man, in particular, set to allow the hapless Christian Eriksen to be ruthlessly dropped to the bench.

How did Eriksen perform against Bayern?

Despite having been a key figure following his free transfer arrival last summer - racking up ten assists in total in 2022/23 - the experienced Dane has seemingly struggled ever since returning from an injury setback in April, having notably been 'unable to assert any influence' during the FA Cup final clash with rivals Manchester City back in June, as per The Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

That sluggish nature has continued into the current campaign despite the 31-year-old having got on the scoresheet in the win over Nottingham Forest, with the former Brentford man looking particularly disappointing against Thomas Tuchel's men.

As Luckhurst noted for Manchester Evening News, Eriksen 'got another chasing from another midfield' as an indication that such limp displays are becoming a regular occurrence, having also been branded a "passenger" by journalist Liam Canning.

Prior to being hooked just after the hour mark, the £150k-per-week playmaker - who was harshly penalised for handball which led to the home side's spot-kick - was unable to win a single duel or provide a single key pass, with the game seemingly passing him by as he was run ragged by the lively Jamal Musiala.

It would not, however, be far to suggest that the midfielder was the only figure to have disappointed at the Allianz Arena, with Victor Lindelof also emphasising just why the return of the stricken Varane can't come soon enough.

How did Lindelof perform against Bayern?

Part of a backline that has now shipped at least three goals in each of the last three games - the first time that has happened to United since 1978 - the Sweden international has certainly not taken his chance in the absence of Varane, having looked particularly shaky in the last two games.

Against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, the 29-year-old - who has previously been dubbed a "liability" by journalist Rob Blanchette - arguably 'looked lost a lot of the time', as per 90min's Jude Summerfield, having been unable to prevent Danny Welbeck's opener following Simon Adingra's pullback.

The former Benfica man was again found wanting for Bayern's second goal last night after deciding to double up on Musiala rather than attempt to engage with goalscorer Gnabry, while he also allowed Mathys Tel far too much time and space to fire in the decisive fourth goal for the hosts.

As The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell stated, the stand-in centre-back "seemed too tired to track Tel's run" even though the pass from Joshua Kimmich was rather "obvious", with it likely to be of real concern to Ten Hag just how gettable his backline is at present.

While that may be a result of the woes of those ahead of him, Lindelof has not helped himself with his own individual shortcomings, having won just a solitary duel as a marker of his 'weak' nature against the Bundesliga side.

How has Lindelof performed this season?

Since coming in for Varane as a half-time substitute in the win over Forest, the £17m-rated asset has not looked too reliable in his centre-back berth, having averaged just 0.6 tackles and interceptions per game so far this term, while also winning just 38% of his total duels.

As for boss Jose Mourinho previously stated, the 61-cap international is the type of defender who can be "bullied" at times, while the aforementioned Blanchette has also noted that "forwards murder him consistently" as "he puts the whole team on edge".

That can also be seen by the fact that the £120k-per-week dud ranks in just the bottom 34% for tackles made and the bottom 31% for interceptions made per 90 among his European peers across the last 365 days, while also ranking in just the bottom 38% for aerial duels won.

It is not that he is offering much on the ball either - despite ranking in the top 2% for pass completion - as the 6 foot 2 Swede also ranks in at least the bottom 50% for both progressive passes and progressive carries per 90.

Varane, by contrast, appears to be far more adept at carrying the ball out from the back as he ranks in the top 20% for progressive carries, indicating just what a loss the World Cup winner is to Ten Hag's side.

With the former Real Madrid hero in line for a return sooner rather than later, however, the experienced coach can once again utilise a first-choice partnership involving Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with the aim of trying to shore up this leaky backline.

In truth, on recent evidence, if both Lindelof - and Eriksen - continue to feature, then United will simply continue to get punished.