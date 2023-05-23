It has been a season of progression at Manchester United, with manager Erik ten Hag having made a promising start to life in English football during his debut campaign at the helm, having notably ended the club's six-year trophy drought and led the Red Devils to within a point of a top-four finish.

Following the dour end to last season under interim boss Ralf Rangnick - which saw the struggling side record their worst-ever Premier League points tally - it appears an altogether different story this time around, with lingering hope of further silverware to come ahead of next month's FA Cup final.

A feature in United's resurgence this term has been the astute additions that were made last summer, with Lisandro Martinez having been something of a "monster" in defence, according to teammate Luke Shaw, with fellow South American star, Casemiro, proving himself to be a simply "brilliant football player" - as per his manager.

The Old Trafford outfit also benefitted from the free transfer signing of Christian Eriksen, with the Danish playmaker having been snapped up from Brentford after a six-month stay in west London, having managed to get back to his best despite suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021.

Since his arrival in Manchester back in July, the 31-year-old has certainly made his presence felt with 11 goals and assists in 42 games across all fronts, having only been denied further involvement after enduring a spell out with injury in the second half of the campaign.

Lauded as a "hugely intelligent footballer" by ex-Red Devils man, Luke Chadwick, the signing of Eriksen has proven to be a real masterstroke for Ten Hag, with it rare to be able to snap up a player of such quality for nothing.

The recent suggestion is, however, that the former Ajax boss could replicate that wise move by securing the signing of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans this summer, with the Belgium international also set to be available on a free amid his expiring contract.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - the 26-year-old is being closely watched by those at the Theatre of Dreams: "We can see that Arsenal are always interested in Tielemans. Even if at the moment we can no longer consider them treating the race for the Leicester player as a priority.

"Manchester United, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are following with attention the midfielder and they can probably guarantee more game time, especially the German club with the sale of Bellingham in June."

Should Man United sign Tielemans?

Much like Eriksen - who previously made over 300 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur - Tielemans would arrive in Manchester with a wealth of Premier League experience under his belt, having provided 40 goal involvements in 149 games in the competition to date.

While part of a Foxes side that is currently staring at relegation, Tielemans has still chipped in with three goals and one assist from his deep-lying midfield berth, while also showcasing his creative prowess after providing nine big chances this season - an even better record than that of Eriksen (six big chances).

The £35k-per-week gem was notably hailed as "arguably one of the best midfielders in the Premier League" by ex-Leicester man Emile Heskey man last season, while fellow BT Sport pundit Martin Keown also labelled him as the "complete midfield player".

Such glowing praise is an indication of the potential diamond that Ten Hag could have on his hands if he is to move for the 5 foot 9 sensation ahead of next season, with it clear to see why - as Galetti alluded to - there are so many elite clubs tracking his progress.

As mentioned above with the example of Eriksen, Man United could pull off another free transfer masterclass by snapping up the brilliant Belgian this summer.