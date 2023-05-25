Manchester United are believed to be considering a move for Brighton and Hove Albion starlet, Evan Ferguson, albeit with any deal not set to take place until next summer.

What's the latest on Ferguson to Man United?

According to journalist Melissa Reddy, the Red Devils - as well as rivals Tottenham Hotspur - are seemingly lining up a swoop for the 18-year-old sensation in 2024, with United having previously missed out on the teenager's signature despite taking him on trial in the past.

Writing on Twitter, the respected insider stated: "Manchester United and Tottenham have both earmarked Evan Ferguson as the forward that can lead their line long term, with groundwork having started over a future move..."

In her attached piece for Sky Sports, Reddy explains that the Republic of Ireland international - who recently signed a new deal with the Seagulls - is viewed as a '£50m-plus mistake' by those at United due to their previous failure to sign him, with Erik ten Hag and co now lining up the sparkling youngster as a target for the long-term.

Should Man United sign Evan Ferguson?

The former Bohemian striker has certainly caught the attention of late following what has been a real breakthrough campaign at the Amex, with the precocious talent having scored ten goals at senior level in all competitions this term.

The much-coveted striker - who also boasts a tally of five goals in just six Premier League 2 games this season in the youth ranks - has been earmarked as a potential "£100m phenom" of the future, according to Reddy, while Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that the 6 foot 2 ace could become one of the "best strikers in the Premier League".

Likened to one-time Man United man, Michael Owen, for his "ice cold" finishing prowess - as per talkSPORT pundit Scott Minto - Ferguson is deservedly earning rave reviews for his standout recent form, with it set to be no surprise if he kicks on again for the south coast side next season.

If the four-cap powerhouse does eventually end up at the Theatre of Dreams, Ten Hag could well have the makings of a truly mouthwatering, long-term attacking partnership involving Ferguson and fellow teen, Alejandro Garnacho, with the latter gem having also been a breakout star in the top-flight this term.

The FA Youth Cup-winning winger has netted five goals and provided five assists across all fronts at senior level to date, only recently marking his return from injury with a late strike off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While still only 18 himself, the Argentine speedster has already emerged as a real "game changer" for United - according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst - with Ten Hag hailing the "brave" youngster as a "huge talent" following his effort against the Old Gold.

Although the Madrid-born dynamo will need to maintain his initial, first-team impact next season - as too will Ferguson at the Amex - the signs are that Garnacho could well be a real star of the future for the Red Devils.

To think that the teen machine could be well be partnered with the clinical Brighton man at some stage over the coming years is exciting, indeed.