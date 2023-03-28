Manchester United could well have found a long-term centre-forward solution, amid reports that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on Brighton and Hove Albion teenager, Evan Ferguson.

What's the latest on Evan Ferguson to Man United?

That's according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, who revealed on Twitter that the Old Trafford outfit are among a host of European clubs who are interested in signing the highly-coveted 18-year-old:

"Bayern & Barcelona amongst clubs watching Evan Ferguson's progress but Irish starlet is in no hurry to leave Brighton. Man Utd & Liverpool were aware of him before his move to Brighton & are keeping a watching brief."

In the attached piece for 90min, the report suggests that United have 'kept an eye' on the Irishman in recent times, with the player himself previously revealing that he had been on trial at the club, prior to joining the Seagulls.

As the piece also explains, however, the impressive youngster is not angling for a move away from the Amex any time soon, with the promising marksman said to be in line for a 'new, much improved, contract', as a reward for his fine displays this season.

Should Man United sign Ferguson?

A new number nine does appear to be a priority for Erik ten Hag this summer, amid claims that injury-prone asset Anthony Martial is set to be allowed to depart at the end of the season, while fellow striker Wout Weghorst is currently only on loan at the Theatre of Dreams.

With the pair having scored just eight goals in all competitions so far this season for United between them, a more clinical and reliable attacking presence is set to be required if the Carabao Cup winners are to be in the mix for the title next season.

At present, the belief is that United could turn their attention towards Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Harry Kane, with the England skipper facing an uncertain future in north London with just over a year left to run on his existing deal.

Despite the playmaker's undoubted goal record - having netted 271 times for the Lilywhites to date - there may be concerns as to his potential longevity as he is set to turn 30 later this year, ensuring he is hardly a long-term fit for Ten Hag and co.

For all the potential immediate success that Kane may bring, it may be worth considering a more youthful alternative such as Ferguson, with the Republic of Ireland international a player who the Red Devils could potentially build around for the next decade or so.

The teen "sensation" - as hailed by journalist Mark McCadden - has enjoyed a breathtaking start to life at senior level this season, scoring seven goals and laying on three assists in just 16 appearances across all fronts.

The former Bohemians gem seemingly "looks like Michael Owen" such is his cold-blooded nature in front of goal, according to talkSPORT pundit Scott Minto, as he is already playing "like a 29-year-old", due is his "physique" and "maturity".

The 6 foot 2 ace has already made his mark at international level after scoring on his first start for his country earlier this week against Latvia, having subsequently been hailed as a "great striker" by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, ahead of Monday's clash with France.

Such glowing praise is an indication that Ferguson could truly "go all the way" in the game, as per Minto, with United potentially set to have a real diamond on their hands if a deal can be agreed this summer.

On the one hand, Ten Hag may wish to target the finished article that is Kane, although the former Ajax boss may also be excited by the prospect of nurturing and developing a potential star of the future in the form of the £3k-per-week Brighton machine.