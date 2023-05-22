Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Sassuolo star, Davide Frattesi, as manager Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his midfield ranks this summer.

What's the latest on Frattesi to Man United?

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have been named as a potential suitor for the 23-year-old ahead of the upcoming transfer window, albeit with high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion also seemingly in the hunt for the playmaker's signature.

The piece suggests that while United hold a 'strong interest' in the former Roma youth product - who still has three years left to run on his existing deal - the Seagulls are also 'ready to compete' for the signing of the emerging gem.

If either Premier League side are to gain an edge in the battle for Frattesi's services, previous reports have claimed that the four-cap Italy international could command a fee of around €40m (£35m).

What's Davide Frattesi's style of play?

Interestingly, as far as the Old Trafford outfit are concerned, the Rome-born maestro is said to share a number of statistical and stylistic similarities with another of Ten Hag's targets in the form of Adrien Rabiot, as per FBref, showcasing that Frattesi could be a dream alternative to the towering Frenchman.

That likeness between the two Italy-based midfielders is illustrated by the duo's ability to make an impact in the final third, with the latter man scoring eight times in 29 Serie A games this season, while his Sassuolo counterpart has scored seven times in 36 outings to date.

Such willingness to make a difference in an attacking sense is also laid bare by the fact that Frattesi ranks in the top 3% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty are, while the Juventus man is only just behind as he ranks in the top 13% in that regard.

Equally, the pair could also offer a creative spark to Ten Hag's midfield ranks due to their ball-playing and ball-carrying prowess, with Frattesi racking up 137 progressive passes and 73 progressive carries in the league this season, while Rabiot has recorded 118 and 56 for the same two metrics, respectively.

Those similarities should indicate that the "super talented" Italian - as hailed by journalist Fabrizio Romano - would be a more than astute alternative to the former Paris Saint-Germain man, particularly with recent reports having suggested that Ten Hag is seeking a more youthful midfield option this summer.

Although, in the case of Rabiot, the 28-year-old would be available on a free transfer due to his expiring contract, the £152k-per-week asset has previously seen a move to Manchester collapse last year due to his apparent wage demands, hence the possible concern over a renewed approach.

With Ten Hag's interest in the Juve star illustrating that he is the profile of player that the former Ajax boss is looking for, the fact that Frattesi shares such striking similarities would suggest that the younger man could also slot in nicely at the Theatre of Dreams next season.