Developing and nurturing exciting young talent is something which is simply engrained in Manchester United's DNA, with the club's glittering history having witnessed the iconic Busby Babes and the famed Class of 92'.

In more recent times, the shining light of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson has been that of Marcus Rashford, with the local lad rising up from the academy to become arguably the main man at Old Trafford of late, having scored 30 goals in all competitions last term.

As is the way at United, however, the conveyor belt of talent does not end there, with the England international now faced with a direct rival for his starting berth in the form of teenage sensation, Alejandro Garnacho.

How good is Alejandro Garnacho?

As the man who powered the Red Devils to FA Youth Cup glory in 2022 - scoring twice in the showpiece victory over Nottingham Forest - it has been evident for a while that the 19-year-old is destined for big things at the Theatre of Dreams.

Following in the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentina international is the new golden boy among the United faithful, with chants of 'Viva Garnacho' regularly ringing around Old Trafford as a clear show of affection toward this emerging superstar.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United record Games Goals Assists Manchester United 42 6 5 Manchester United U18 31 16 8 Manchester United U21 16 5 2 Manchester United UEFA U19 7 2 1

Stats via Transfermarkt

Likened to a 'young Ronaldo' by the likes of Paul Scholes, Garnacho already has six goals and five assists to his name in 42 appearances for the club at senior level, notably getting off the mark this season with a well-taken strike at home to Crystal Palace in midweek.

While Erik ten Hag has warned that the teenager needs to do more to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI moving forward - as he was "not good enough" when handed that chance earlier in the season - there can be little to temper the excitement surrounding the Madrid native.

For all the hype is coming Garnacho's way, however, there could well be an even bigger talent lurking in the academy ranks...

Who are the best academy players at Man United?

The quality of United's youth system has already been evident in the early weeks of the season, with young Hannibal Mejbri having started each of the last two games, after previously scoring from range in the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Tunisian international is part of a trio of exciting midfield talents who have all forced their way into Ten Hag's plans over the past 12 months or so, with both Kobbie Mainoo and Dan Gore - who made his debut earlier this week - looking set to have a role to play both this season and beyond.

The player that is sparking "lots of excitement", however - in the words of GOAL's Tom Maston - is 16-year-old sensation, Shea Lacey, with the precocious winger seemingly a figure who could go on to shine even brighter than Garnacho when his time comes in the first team.

Who is Shea Lacey?

It may be a bold statement to make that the teen starlet could be even better than Garnacho, yet this is a player who has already been likened to Manchester City counterpart, Phil Foden, due to his undoubted gifts.

Also looking perhaps like "the next Messi" - according to one journalist - the promising playmaker simply has a "left foot made of gold", as per talent scout Jacek Kulig, having terrorised opposition defences with his innate dribbling ability.

As Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler recently stated, those at United appear to have high hopes for their "new wing wizard", with there having been a sense of delight that the Liverpool-born forward did agree to sign a first professional contract with the club last month.

That had come despite rival interest in the fleet-footed whiz from other top-flight clubs - as per the Manchester Evening News - with the Red Devils likely keen to avoid a repeat of the impending departure of Harrison Parker to Manchester City.

With Lacey having now signed on the dotted line, both the player - and United - can look forward to the impact he can make at the club in the years to come.

What does the future hold for Shea Lacey?

Amid the dearth of options in Ten Hag's ranks on the right wing - with the likes of Amad, Antony and Jadon Sancho all unavailable for various reasons - would it be too ridiculous to suggest that a chance could come for Lacey before too long?

While still only 16, the England youth international is already a firm fixture in the U18 set-up, having scored three goals and provided two assists in just 15 games at that age group in all competitions to date.

A player who can operate on the flanks or in a number ten berth, the silky gem could look to the impact that Lamine Yamal is making at Barcelona as inspiration, with the 16-year-old already featuring regularly at senior level for both club and country.

The 5 foot 11 Spaniard has already contributed three assists from seven La Liga appearances so far this season, having made a space for himself in a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski.

With the Catalan giants reaping the rewards of that show of faith, perhaps United could follow suit with young Lacey, with Ten Hag believed to have already held talks with the winger - among others - regarding the potential demands of playing first-team football for the club.

Of course, history would dictate that with the player still only 16, he will not be rushed into the senior ranks if he is not yet ready, with the likes of David Beckham, for instance, going out on loan before eventually breaking into the team under Sir Alex Ferguson.

As Daily Express reporter Alex Turk has noted though, "Carrington has another very, very special player within its gates" with regard to Lacey, while according to journalist Thomas Alencar, he even appears to be the reincarnation of club legend, Ryan Giggs.

Amid the wealth of plaudits that are flooding his way, it is clear to see that United have a truly exciting talent on their hands - and one who could explode if given the chance to impress in the near future.