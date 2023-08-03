With Manchester United having agreed a deal for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, it would appear that Erik ten Hag is now turning his attention toward Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat, with the Dutchman having previously coached the midfield maestro at FC Utrecht.

What's the latest on Amrabat to Man United?

As journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently reported, while the Red Devils have not yet lodged a bid for the Moroccan international, the Premier League outfit are seemingly "working on" a deal to bring the 26-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

With the likes of Fred and Donny van de Beek potentially set to be on their way, Amrabat could well join United's new number seven, Mason Mount in strengthening the midfield ranks ahead of next season.

Read the latest Manchester United transfer news HERE...

If the Red Devils are to firm up their interest in the Netherlands-born ace, recent reports have indicated that the 6 foot 1 machine is set to command a fee of around £25m, with just a year left on his existing deal.

Despite the excitement of the potential signing of the former Club Brugge man, it may be worth considering whether Ten Hag could look to the academy ranks instead in order to bolster his options in the centre of the park, rather than dipping into the market yet again, with teenage sensation Dan Gore among those seemingly worthy of a more prominent role.

Who is Dan Gore?

Prior to his frustrating injury setback which has ruled him out of the first part of the new season, Kobbie Mainoo had been the name on everybody's lips as a result of his sparkling midfield displays, with the 18-year-old having had a "fantastic game" against rivals Arsenal, in the words of club legend, Denis Irwin, after playing his part in both goals on the day.

Hailed as an "exceptional prospect" by Manchester Evening News journalist, Steven Railston, Mainoo is set to remain as part of Ten Hag's plans for the new season rather than heading out on loan, with the hope being that the promising Englishman can kick on after making three first-team appearances last term.

The highly-rated ace is not alone in having sparkled in recent weeks, however, with young Gore - also 18 - having particularly impressed as a result of his display against Lyon last month, with the Evening Standard's Marc Mayo writing: "Showed lovely close control, work-rate and technique throughout.'

As Mayo noted, 'big things are expected' of the teenage gem - who assisted Van de Beek for the game's solitary goal against the Ligue 1 side - as he notably claimed the Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award last season.

Having been "superb" alongside Mainoo in last year's FA Youth Cup triumph, according to Railston, Gore could be deserving of a chance to impress Ten Hag on a regular basis in the senior set-up next season, despite having been somewhat harshly dismissed in the recent friendly defeat to Wrexhman.

As a player who typically operates in a deep-lying midfield berth - like Amrabat - the £1.4k-per-week asset has earned rave reviews for his form at youth level of late, with academy coach Mark Dempsey having stated:

"I like to see him play football because he’s one of them to get fans off their seats. He smashes into people, technically he’s fantastic and he’s been terrific all season. He’s been captain a number of times and personality-wise, he’s a quiet boy, but he’s a leader."

Such glowing praise is a sign of the talent that Ten Hag has on his hands, with it potentially set to be something of a shame if the signing of a player like Amrabat ultimately hampers his development, as well as the progress of Mainoo.