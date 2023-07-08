An update has emerged on Manchester United and their plans to bolster their goalkeeping options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Manchester United goalkeeper transfer news?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are eyeing up Urawa Reds shot-stopper Zion Suzuki in the summer transfer window.

At the age of 21, the Japan international - who has been valued at around £5m - would come in as an understudy to Erik ten Hag's number one, rather than arriving with the intention of being a regular fixture in the team next term.

Inter star Andre Onana is said to be the club's main target to take over from David de Gea, whose contract expired at the end of last month, between the sticks at Old Trafford.

The reporter Tweeted: "Manchester United have Japanese 2002 born GK Zion Suzuki (Urawa Reds) on their radar. #MUFC He’s one of the option as new backup GK. Nothing done — but Man Utd informed. Priority remains to get André Onana deal done. Talks ongoing with Inter. €55m bid needed to seal it."

What has happened to Dean Henderson?

Red Devils goalkeeper Dean Henderson returned to Carrington at the end of last season after a loan spell with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

It was recently reported that the club plan to hold talks with the English shot-stopper to discuss his future, as Steve Cooper's side are interested in signing him on a permanent basis. However, United are not willing to sanction an exit until they have a clear plan in place for their goalkeeping department next term.

Therefore, the signing of Suzuki would allow Ten Hag to brutally bin the £120k-per-week dud, who - at the age of 26 - has failed to establish himself as a regular at Old Trafford.

The one-cap England international only managed 13 Premier League appearances between the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns with United, which resulted in a temporary switch to Forest last season.

Suzuki, however, only turns 21 later this year and has been described as a "high-potential" backup option by writer Casey Evans, which is backed up by his impressive form at such a young age.

The 20-year-old titan has already been capped once by Japan, which shows that the gem is highly rated by his own country, and caught the eye in the J League 1 during a short stint in the team in 2021.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.36, which is higher than any league average rating Henderson has produced in his career to date, with four clean sheets in five appearances.

There is no guarantee that the exciting prospect would be able to translate that form over to England, given that he has only played 28 senior club games so far, but his achievements are promising and suggest that the potential is there for him to be a shrewd signing for United.

Suzuki could come in as the understudy to Onana, should the club secure the Cameroon international's signature over the coming weeks, and attempt to catch the eye during the cup competitions or at U21 level before developing into a first-choice option in the future.

Whereas, Henderson has already been in that position and failed to make the next step, which is why Ten Hag should ditch him in favour of another young goalkeeper this summer.