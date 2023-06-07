Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Chicago Fire sensation, Brian Gutierrez ahead of the summer window, albeit with rival suitors also in the mix for the teenager's signature.

What's the latest on Gutierrez to Man United?

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are said to be among the clubs who are interested in signing the 19-year-old, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers also believed to be keen on the American starlet.

The piece does add, however, that both United and the Ibrox outfit may find it difficult to land a work permit for the 5 foot 10 playmaker, with that handing the advantage to the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Girona who also hoping to strike a deal.

Who is Brian Gutierrez?

The emerging superstar has caught the eye after playing a regular role for Chicago in recent seasons, with the Illinois native having already racked up 74 appearances for the MLS outfit to date since making his senior debut back in 2020.

The versatile dynamo - who can operate on the flanks or in an attacking midfield role - has showcased flashes of his quality throughout his time in the first team, notably scoring twice and laying on 11 assists across all competitions, including four assists in just 17 games in 2023.

That early impact has evidently caught the attention of clubs across Europe, with the United States U20 international having undoubtedly warranted that interest having been hailed as a player who has "got everything" according to coach Frank Klopas, with the latter man also listing the teen's attributes:

"Good with the ball, his work rate, key passes, ability to beat players, technical ability."

Those traits appear to have impressed Ten Hag and co, with there the potential for Gutierrez to be a long-term heir to Bruno Fernandes in that playmaking berth at Old Trafford, with the Portugal international seemingly having no genuine understudy at present.

The 28-year-old was again an everpresent for United in 2022/23 as he featured in 59 games in all competitions, showcasing his ability to make an impact in the final third after scoring 14 goals and contributing 15 assists in that time.

The key facet to the £240k-per-week man's game is seemingly his creativity, with the former Sporting CP star having finished first in the division with regard to big chances created (32), while also averaging 7.04 progressive passes per 90 across the last 365 days as a sign of his front-foot approach.

While still arguably just a young prospect, Gutierrez has shown signs that he could potentially emulate the impact of Fernandes in the years to come, with the £4m-rated American having also shown his creative spark after averaging 5.81 progressive passes per 90 across the last 365 days.

The precocious talent also mirrors Fernandes with regard to his impressive work ethic off the ball as he has also averaged 1.64 tackles per 90, as per FBref, with the current United ace averaging only slightly ahead at 1.79 per 90 for that same metric.

That would suggest that if Ten Hag is looking for a suitable successor to his midfield maestro, then Gutierrez could be just the solution.