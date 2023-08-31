Manchester United have previous for leaving things late in the transfer window and it looks like it could be yet another hectic period for the club ahead of Friday's looming deadline, with a number of issues still to resolve.

As Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst revealed earlier this week, there could still be multiple new signings made over the coming days, with the addition of a new left-back a particular priority following the loss of Luke Shaw to injury.

There is also a belief that United could target another midfield signing despite already bringing in the club's new number seven, Mason Mount, earlier in the summer, with various reports indicating that a late move for Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be the on the cards.

What's the latest on Hojbjerg to Man United?

As 90min's Graeme Bailey revealed on Tuesday, the Red Devils are said to have been offered the chance to sign the Denmark international from their Premier League rivals, with the 28-year-old set to be allowed to leave if a suitable offer were to arrive from a potential suitor.

The former Southampton man has been of interest to La Liga side Atletico Madrid throughout the summer window, although a possible £30m switch to the Spanish capital failed to pan out, thus opening the door for United to pounce.

The suggestion is that Erik ten Hag and co are considering midfield alternatives to Fiorentina ace, Sofyan Amrabat, hence the interest in prising Hojbjerg from north London in what would be a surprise, last-gasp approach.

How good is Hojbjerg?

There may be those of a United persuasion who would be concerned at the prospect of signing a player who is seemingly surplus to requirements at one of their rivals, although such a move could well prove particularly astute if Hojbjerg - who has been described as a "warrior" by Sky Sports reporter Nubaid Haroon - is to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

One particularly intriguing factor regarding the £100k-per-week Dane is the comparison that can be made between himself and Arsenal's recent £105m addition, Declan Rice, with the pair said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities, according to FBref.

That likeness between the Spurs destroyer and Rice - who had been a reported target for the Red Devils prior to joining the Gunners - can notably be seen by their forward-thinking approach from midfield, with the Gunners ace averaging 6.84 progressive passes per 90, while Hojbjerg is only just behind as he averages 6.51 in that regard, across the last 365 days.

The pair are also both seemingly adept at dictating the tempo in the centre of the park as the latter man ranks in the top 8% among his European peers for pass completion, while the England international ranks in the top 16% for that same metric.

It is the duo's ball-winning prowess that particularly catches the eye, however, with Hojbjerg having averaged a solid three tackles and interceptions per game last term, while Rice was only just ahead after averaging 3.8 tackles per game in the 2022/23 campaign.

Equally, much like the former West Ham United man - who chipped in with six goals and assists in the league last season - the Tottenham titan can also impact proceedings in the final third, having registered ten goals and assists for the Lilywhites last term in the top flight.

With Rice evidently a highly-rated talent - as his lofty transfer fee would attest to - for Ten Hag to find his own version of the 24-year-old for potentially a fraction of the cost could well be an exciting prospect.