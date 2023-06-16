Manchester United appear to be stepping up their interest in Atalanta sensation, Rasmus Hojlund, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest on Hojlund to Man United?

As per one Italian journalist, writing on Twitter: "#ManchesterUnited will present a first offer of 60 million, today is the first choice. #Atalanta's request will be higher, but the negotiation can get underway."

While it is not stated whether that potential fee is in pounds or euros, Football Transfers have previously suggested that the Serie A side are likely to demand in the region of £60m if they are to part ways with the 20-year-old this summer.

The Red Devils are seemingly looking for suitable striking alternatives to that of England skipper, Harry Kane, amid reports that the Old Trafford outfit are unlikely to make a bid for the 29-year-old due to Tottenham Hotspur's unwillingness to sell.

Would Hojlund be a good signing for Man United?

On the face of it, the signing of a player who scored just nine league goals last season may not appear particularly exciting, although all the signs point to Hojlund simply being a "monster in the making", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also lauded as "remarkable" by current boss Gian Piero Gasperini - who has likened the Denmark international to fellow Scandinavian striker, Erling Haaland - the former Sturm Graz ace could be the man to lead the line for Erik ten Hag's side over the next decade or so.

The explosive marksman - who has been lauded as "scary quick" by journalist Sacha Pisani - could well be able to form a devastating attacking partnership with fellow youngster, Alejandro Garnacho at the Theatre of Dreams in the long-term, with the teenage Argentine having enjoyed a stellar breakout campaign last season.

Having scored seven goals during United's FA Youth Cup triumph in the 2021/22 campaign - including bagging twice in the final - the 18-year-old has since gone on to make his presence felt in the first-team, racking up ten goals and assists in all competitions.

Lauded as a "game changer" by Manchester Evening News correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, Garnacho's rapid rise was notably laid bare following his standout cameo in the FA Cup showpiece defeat to rivals Manchester City, having made a 'real impact off the bench', in the words of the Evening Standard's Dom Smith.

Much like Hojlund, the winger's youth would suggest that he still has a way to go to truly reach his full potential, although again - like the Atalanta marksman - the early signs are so very exciting and promising for those at United.

The hope will be that if Ten Hag is to get his man this summer, the former Ajax boss can build his side around both Hojlund and Garnacho over the coming years...