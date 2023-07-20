With Manchester United having secured the signing of Mason Mount and agreed a fee for Inter Milan's Andre Onana, it looks as if Erik ten Hag could be nearing the completion of another high profile summer deal, following an update regarding the club's pursuit of Atalanta hitman, Rasmus Hojlund...

What's the latest on Hojlund to Man United?

According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, the Red Devils are edging closer to the signing of the Danish sensation having been in 'advanced talks' regarding a deal for the 20-year-old.

The report suggests that while discussions continue over the nature of potential add-ons in the deal, there is said to be a growing 'confidence' that the move will be wrapped up sooner rather than later, with the youngster believed to be 'excited' about the prospect of making the move to Old Trafford.

As per the piece, where there had been previous fears that the Serie A outfit could be looking to demand a fee of nearly £80m, the belief is that an agreement can be reached for closer to £60m, as United look to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

How good is Rasmus Hojlund?

It is no real surprise that Ten Hag has seemingly been prioritising a move for a new centre-forward throughout the summer so far, with the Carabao Cup winners currently left with Anthony Martial - who missed 27 games through injury last term - as their sole, senior option through the middle.

The mercurial Frenchman scored just nine goals in all competitions last term as a result of his time on the treatment table, while January loan arrival Wout Weghorst was also unable to catch fire, after bagging just two goals in 31 outings in the second-half of last season.

With a more reliable attacking presence needed to lead the line, it remains to be seen if Hojlund is the man who can make an immediate impact next season, with the former Sturm Graz speedster having netted just nine league goals last term in Italy - hardly eye-catching numbers.

For all those possible concerns regarding the Dane's short-term influence, in the long-term the hope will be that the 6 foot 3 "machine" - as described by one-time opponent Raffael Behounek - can emerge as United's main man, with excitement over his talent brewing due to comparisons to a certain, Erling Haaland.

Over the next two or three years, Ten Hag could then have a truly exciting spine to his side that involves Hojlund and the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, with the midfield maestro looking set to be the next big breakout star from the academy ranks.

Part of the side that claimed FA Youth Cup glory back in 2022, the 18-year-old went on to make three senior, competitive appearances last season, having ultimately been named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year as a result of his standout displays across the age groups.

Dubbed an "exceptional prospect" by Manchester Evening News journalist, Steven Railston, the promising starlet is set to remain part of the first-team squad for the 2023/24 campaign, with Ten Hag not looking to send him out on loan this summer.

With the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro now into their thirties, it may not be too long before Mainoo is installed as the main man in the midfield, with the likelihood being that it will be Hojlund deployed as the leading number nine ahead of him.

That is a mouthwatering prospect, indeed, with the Atalanta ace seemingly a player with "above-average football intelligence" - according to Graz boss Christian Ilzer - while Mainoo has a "really good footballing brain", according to youth coach Travis Binnion, with Ten Hag likely to relish the chance to nuture two such clever, emerging gems who are yet to reach their full potential.