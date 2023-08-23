Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag could look to make a surprise swoop for one of the most prolific strikers in English football, according to reports.

Who is coming to Manchester United?

According to reports, Manchester United are looking to enact a January swoop to bring in Brentford striker Ivan Toney after having discussions with the England international over a move to Old Trafford before flying out to the United States for pre-season.

The update from FootballTransfers claims that the Red Devils are 'prepared to wait' until the January transfer window to sanction a move for the £46k-a-week ace as Ten Hag aims to add further strength to his frontline following the acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Of course, Toney is currently under the restriction of a football ban from the authorities relating to 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting regulations; however, he will be free to resume his career upon the expiration of his banning order, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Toney has given an insight into his frustration at not being able to train with his Brentford teammates, stating: "Right now, not being around the training ground, it does hurt me. I just know when I'm at the training ground, I train harder. It's not a nice feeling. Not being allowed at the training ground is baffling to me. I'm counting down the days until I can be training and around the boys. It's like being in football prison at the moment."

Toney can return to participating in training activities on September 17th; however, he is ineligible to take part in matches until January 17th 2024, according to BBC Sport.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also believed to be keen on Toney and could steal a march on Manchester United in their attempts to land the former Newcastle United frontman, according to various sources.

Would Ivan Toney be a good fit for Manchester United?

Unquestionably, Toney has a knack for scoring goals at the elite level that makes him stand out from the crowd and he would be a sound investment by Manchester United if they were willing to wait until his ban expires.

Last term, the England international performed admirably for Brentford, registering 21 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

According to WhoScored, Toney was a constant menace for opposition defences in 2022/23, averaging around 2.8 shots per match in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old led the line with efficiency over the duration of last season, fashioning 39 shot-creating actions in the English top-flight, eight of which directly resulted in goals, as shown on FBRef.

Back in 2021, Brentford boss Thomas Frank predicted his rise to prominence in an interview cited by The Evening Standard, as he stated: "He’s coming across so fantastically: he’s humble, calm, but with a mindset of a lion. I think for every person or player the sky’s the limit, then we will see in the future where they go."

Looking ahead, it will be intriguing to see where Toney may potentially end up if he can re-establish his consistent displays at Brentford before his ban materialised.